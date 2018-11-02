Update: $5,000 reward offered for information on death of female grizzly killed in panhandle

Update: A total of $5,000 is being offered as a reward for information on a female grizzly bear killed in northern Idaho earlier this month.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services and Citizens Against Poaching are each offering $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest or conviction, according to a release from Fish and Game. The bear’s body was found near Spruce Lake in the Panhandle Region of Idaho Sept. 9. It is believed the bear was killed Sept. 4.
Below is our previous reporting.
A female grizzly bear was shot and killed in northern Idaho in early September, violating Idaho and federal laws.
According to a release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game of the Panhandle Region, the adult female was killed over Labor Day weekend near Spruce Lake, which is on the north east tip of the state.
“Grizzly bears are protected by both state and federal law and the loss of a breeding female is a major setback to the great bear’s recovery in the Cabinet-Yaak Ecosystem,” the release said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact senior conservation officer Brian Johnson at 208-267-4085.
