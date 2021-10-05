‘Onto the next’: Boise nurse describes what it’s like caring for dying COVID-19 patients

Editor’s note: Sara McDonald is a nurse at St. Luke’s in Boise. She wrote this poem as “a response to going home after the hardest shift I have ever had. ... I literally ran from room to room for 13 hours, just trying to keep people alive until morning.”
Onto the next
I am a covid veteran
This is a different kind of war
A war some don’t believe in
A war some mock, a “hoax”
The trauma is real
The dying is real
Running down the halls one room after another
“Put your mask back on”
“Stop pulling on lines”
Mitts
“You have to keep your mask on”
“Your daughter is coming in the morning, don’t you want to see her?”
The goal is to keep that one alive
“Long enough”
For his daughter to be here when they turn the oxygen off.
“Let’s just get him to morning.”
There’s that name I will never forget
the first in a growing line,
they declined for a time the use of their O2 device
I had to take it
I gave it to another,
This one lives
That one dies
They all suffer
The look in their eyes As they learn the rules of an unfamiliar game
From room air to nasal cannula
NC to oxymask
Non-rebreather
Highflo
Bipap
Max it out
“I can’t breathe!”
I know you can’t breathe
I know
“I know it’s uncomfortable,”
“I know it’s blasting air in your face.”
“I’ll gladly take it off, just do me a favor,
change your code status first.”
“I have a line of people waiting for that machine, if you aren’t going to keep it on”
“I need you to change your code status first”
“What else can be done?”
“Intubation is next”
That look on their face
“That’s where we are”
The look on their face
“That’s where you’re at now”
The look on their face
“This machine doesn’t go any higher”
“Intubation is next”
You don’t like that option
You didn’t realize
None of them realize
They would be so acutely aware
cognizant
oriented
at the moment facing that decision
I stand anxious,
waiting
I need them to make it faster
I realize what a cruel thing my impatience in this moment is, but
I need them to make it
faster
I have another one crumping three doors down
I am still not able to be more places than one, at any given time,
Much as I try
As if I want to share my time between two atrocious scenes
So?
“I want this off my face. It’s blasting me”
“I can’t breathe”
ok
“I need you to understand what will happen if I take that off.”
No sugar coating,
no lies,
no time for gentle deliveries
First you’ll panic, gasping for air
You’ll be agitated.
You’ll start pulling at lines, and thrashing about like a fish out of water
In this case, a fish suffocating at the bottom of an ocean of air,
Surrounded by it, yet out of reach
“WATER WATER EVERYWHERE, BUT NOT A DROP TO DRINK.”
The panic
We’ll hold onto you,
Mitts if we must
keep you from hurting yourself on equipment
manage self-damage
You’ll struggle
You’ll ask for the equipment back, but it’s already been cleaned,
passed onto the next
You’ll grow tired
You’ll thrash less
You’ll stop talking
You’ll shift to a soft blue hue
You’ll fall asleep,
so tired,
just a rest
The blue will deepen
You’re not done, but you’re holding still,
Onto the next
Someone else is crashing
Thrashing
Pulling on lines
“Take slow deep breaths”
“Keep them slow”
“Try not to panic” (are you telling them, or yourself?)
“Try not to panic. Take some slow deep breaths.”
Stable
Back to the previous room
Agonal breathing, sporadic, gasp
A deeper blue
They’re still alive
On to the next…
On to the next…
On to the next…
On to the next, until morning
We just have to make it ‘til morning
We just have to make it, while mourning
We just have to make it, still mourning
We just have to make it
Onto the next
