For Western cities like Boise, effects of climate change show inaction is not an option

Recently, Conservation Voters for Idaho invited six mayors from across the Intermountain West — from both urban and rural communities — to join together for a virtual panel discussion around climate, clean energy and infrastructure.

While each community faces their own unique challenges and opportunities, one thing was clear: Inaction on climate is not an option.

Like the mayors who joined us on our panel discussion, local leaders from every corner of the nation are seeing the impacts of the climate crisis on their constituents firsthand, especially out here in the West.

Increasing wildfires and droughts, diminishing air quality and rising temperatures are threatening both urban and rural communities. Here in Idaho, our farmers are facing diminishing water supplies, agricultural workers are working in dangerously hot temperatures, and families everywhere are experiencing the impacts of air pollution.

Despite the very serious threats of a changing climate, we have much to remain optimistic about.

Local leaders across the West are already advancing policy solutions for a clean energy future — creating bold climate action policies, investing in clean energy infrastructure, and ensuring no communities get left behind.

In Boise, under the leadership of Boise Mayor Lauren McLean, we’ve seen incredible progress being made from the recent passage of the Climate Action Roadmap to the “City of Trees” challenge, which sets the goal of 100,000 more trees. While these initiatives are essential for communities to remain resilient, investments at the federal level will ensure these policies go even further.

Mayors and local leaders from across the country are uplifting the need for Congress to come together to make once-in-a-generation investments to help our communities further mitigate the impacts of a changing climate and protect our quality of life. Cities and states like ours have led the way for years on climate action, and now it’s time for our leaders in Congress to act.

The bipartisan infrastructure proposal, which was passed by the Senate earlier this year and awaits a vote in the House, is a good first step but needs to be paired with a budget reconciliation process that prioritizes climate, jobs, and clean energy investments.

Recently, the House voted on a rule to advance both a budget deal — the Build Back Better Act — and a separate $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill.

With the right investments in new clean energy infrastructure and American manufacturing, Idahoans can put people to work and build cleaner, healthier, more economically stable communities we all deserve. We can create good-paying jobs, make vast improvements to our drinking water infrastructure, cut emissions and put our nation on the path to 100% clean energy.