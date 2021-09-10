It will take all of us in Idaho to address the housing crisis. Here’s what you can do.

Housing is a water cooler topic in the state of Idaho for good reason. Census data shows Idaho has some of the fastest growing communities in the country.

Housing costs continue to skyrocket and outpace wages, especially for people working low-wage jobs or on fixed incomes.

The situation right now feels hopeless for many. But if you’re one that has the time and ability to take action, there are lots of things you can do about it.

I’ve worked with people who have been homeless for decades. They got there in the first place because housing wasn’t affordable. That’s the case for many people who are living outside. You can help change the conversation and culture of our community around housing instability and homelessness in daily life and conversation.

Educate your neighbors: Homelessness happens to people at the root because housing isn’t affordable.

Volunteer or donate to nonprofits in your community that provide support and financial assistance directly to tenants or people experiencing homelessness.

If we can give our neighbors a little bit of help at the right time, we can keep homelessness from happening to our communities.

The data shows that interventions like Permanent Supportive Housing, Rapid Rehousing, and Homeless Prevention have been proven to work and save our community millions.

Support and put pressure on politicians to execute on promises of increasing housing stock and investing in systems-change work, public-private partnerships, and solutions to solve homelessness.

Show up to your city council meetings to fight NIMBYism and encourage building housing of all types in your neighborhood, especially housing that is affordable. Keep policy conversations focused on solutions that address this systemic issue, rather than negativity, finger-pointing and complaints about inevitable growth.

Addressing our housing crisis will take all of us working together and focused on balanced solutions.

Think of creative ways you can increase housing opportunities for people who will live in our community by opening up a spare bedroom in your home or building an accessory dwelling unit in your backyard. Lease to a long-term renter at an affordable rate. If you sell, be mindful to sell to a family, not an investor. If your church or business has a spare tract of land, speak with others about how it could be used to house low-income families.

Most importantly, keep your eyes and ears open to your neighbors, friends, co-workers and family members who may be experiencing housing instability. Help connect them to needed resources like rental assistance and services. Eviction and homelessness could happen to anyone right now and you could be the lifeboat for someone when they need it.

When you see your property taxes rise or your rents increase, take responsibility and take action. Homelessness isn’t yet so bad in the state of Idaho that we can’t get ahead of it. Keeping that reality true will require all of us to do something about it.

