Idaho Power encourages customers to know their facts when considering solar power

At Idaho Power, we’re concerned when we hear misleading information about solar energy. We strongly believe solar and other renewables are a key part of our energy future. Yet we also believe in our customers having accurate information about the cost and benefits of adding a solar system to your house.

A recent column in the Idaho Statesman, “Tips for Adding Solar Panels to Your Home,” by Paul F. P. Pogue of Ask Angi, might have added to this confusion.

“On average, a new solar system costs about $25,000,” Pogue wrote. In the next paragraph, it adds: “Experts estimate you can expect to save about $20,000 over the lifetime of the average solar system.”

Losing $5,000 is not the kind of financial return most people hope for. Thankfully, Pogue added caveats: “The exact amount you save depends on your region, how much sun you get and the cost of energy where you live.” The costs of financing the purchase, how long the panels last and possible impacts to your roof are a few other factors.

Those are important details. Idaho Power’s energy prices are much lower than what customers pay in other parts of the country. Idaho Power has a long history of delivering reliable energy at some of the lowest prices in the nation. On average, our prices are 20–30% lower than the national average.

Of course, money is only one factor in considering installing solar panels. Many people do it with the environment in mind. Again, it’s important to know some details.

Clean hydropower is the backbone of Idaho Power’s system, and we buy wind, solar and geothermal energy, as well. We have a goal of 100% clean energy by 2045, and we’re already making investments to set us on that path. We’re especially excited about Jackpot Solar, a project that will add 120 megawatts of clean solar power — at among the lowest prices on record — when it’s built south of Twin Falls next year.

We want to make sure our customers go into their solar commitments knowing the facts. Idaho Power often receives calls from customers reporting misleading statements by individuals selling rooftop solar panels, and we’ve recently seen lots of fraudulent statements in solar advertisements.

Door-to-door salespeople and advertisers may claim you’ll never pay a power bill again or that Idaho Power has hired, sent or partnered with them to sell solar panels. These claims are false. Idaho Power doesn’t endorse or partner with any solar companies or sell products door-to-door.

The column in the Statesman got it right when it said: “Take great care when hiring your solar energy contractor,” Pogue wrote. “This job requires balancing many factors, including your home’s energy needs, the placement of the panels, how much sunlight hits your region and your local grid.”

We are happy to help. At www.idahopower.com/solar you can find a great deal of information to help you make the decision that’s best for you. If you’d like to learn more about what an investment in solar would look like at your home, call us at 1-800-632-6605 or email cg@idahopower.com.