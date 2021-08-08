Idaho task force on critical race theory indoctrination is an attack on teachers

Exam with school student having a educational test, thinking hard, writing answer in classroom for university education admission and world literacy day concept Getty Images/iStockphoto

Critical race theory is all the rage among many Idaho Republican leaders and wrongfully so. Following the beat of the national drum, Idaho Republican leaders are holding task force meetings, writing opinion pieces and pushing legislation that criticizes and attacks Idaho teachers for teaching critical race theory without a shred of evidence for their accusations.

Richard Peebly

The Idaho state constitution guarantees free public education and rests the responsibility on the Legislature. Despite the obvious benefits of accessible, quality education to the state, the GOP has increasingly shirked its duty to provide education to Idaho’s kids in favor of reserving taxpayer dollars for the Legislature’s reserves.

The Idaho GOP has zeroed in on critical race theory, while our teachers are still fighting the same battles that they’ve been asking the Legislature to assist with for years. Our public-school teachers are overworked, underpaid and, understandably, making a mass exodus to neighboring states for more competitive salaries and less defamation by elected officials.

How low will education funding have to get before it’s considered unconstitutional? The Idaho GOP has been shifting the responsibility of funding public education for the last two decades from state funds to property taxes. In many communities, even levies and bonds cannot supplement the lack of state funding. Taxpayer dollars are sitting idle in the state Legislature instead of fixing our crumbling school infrastructure or providing necessary supplies to students.

The Idaho Way newsletter A weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Please don’t fall into the trap and ignore the realities of Idaho’s education system. There is no evidence that any teachers are radicalizing students. This is another excuse for Republican leaders to attack public education. The starvation of Idaho’s public education has a long list of visible consequences that damage our economy, workforce and long-term success.

Hold your elected leaders accountable for their persecution of our teachers and their inaction on improving the actual problems with Idaho’s education system.