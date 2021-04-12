What if we treated climate change like we treated the space race with Russia?

Americans shuddered in 1957 as Russia’s Sputnik soared into the heavens. The world watched and wondered which country’s technology would dominate in the future. Four years later, when Yuri Gagarin became the first human to orbit earth, Russia was clearly winning the space race.

Then, in September 1962, 40,000 Americans stood in Houston’s Rice Stadium as President Kennedy delivered these famous words: “We choose to go to the moon.” In presenting NASA with both the challenge and the budget to put a human safely on the moon, he told the world not to count America out. Just seven years later, as Neil Armstrong stepped onto the moon, we won the race, and the world confidently turned to American technology for the decades that followed. Our U.S. economy soared.

Today, American technology is in another race for world leadership. This time the race is for climate solutions. Across the globe, nations are ready, willing and able to invest in the proven products and technologies needed to meet their Paris Agreement commitments. The country that can claim that leadership will see its economy dominate the future.

Yet again, we are starting the race well behind the leader. China’s technological climate solutions are far in advance of our own in four key areas:

Solar energy: China has an installed solar power capacity of over 240 gigawatts, twice that of the U.S. They continue adding more, twice as fast as we are.

Ultra-high-voltage transmission: China has created a million-volt transmission line serving power to Beijing from over 2.000 miles away. The U.S. has nothing like it.

Electric transport: China had 4.6 million electric vehicles on the road by December 2020 compared to just 1.74 million in the U.S. They also have 23,000 miles of high-speed trains to our 343-mile Acela train that runs between Boston and D.C. at much slower speeds.

Hydrogen Power: China produces twice the manufactured hydrogen as the U.S. Both countries are researching carbon-free hydrogen for truck, ship and jet fuel plus hydrogen-based energy storage to play key roles in the climate solution.

With a lead like that, it is no wonder that countries all over the world are turning to China for their low-carbon futures. Can the U.S. catch up to share the spotlight and the prosperity that will come with it? Yes, if we can reach for the moon.

Three must-do things as bold as a moon shot are needed to get back in the race.

A Price on Carbon: Put a price on carbon emissions equal to the economic harm they do to the climate. That allows the market to prioritize investments in carbon-free alternatives. Passing a carbon fee and dividend policy, such as the Energy Innovation Act, would provide the economic base for our moon shot.

An Advanced Transmission System: Build out an ultra-high-voltage, long distance energy transmission infrastructure to efficiently move wind and solar power (from Idaho and the West) to wherever the nation might need it.

Green Innovation Investments: Make massive R&D investments in energy storage, carbon-free steel and cement, low-emission agriculture and green hydrogen fuel cells. (“green” hydrogen is created using renewable power).

Idaho, with little in fossil fuel reserves, but abundant land for renewables and great agricultural and engineering expertise, stands to gain from all three parts of the moon shot.

Let’s get back in the race and truly make America great again. More importantly, since China (No. 1) and the U.S. (No. 2) are the world’s biggest carbon emitters, the competition might save the planet from its looming climate disaster.