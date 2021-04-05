Remembering and thanking those teachers in Boise who taught the humanities

The classroom blur,Test the potential of students by taking exams, children are very intent on, exams are placed on the table, pencil handles with black eraser blocks placed. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Humanities, those branches of knowledge that concern themselves with human beings and their culture or with analytic and critical methods of inquiry derived from an appreciation of human values and of the unique ability of the human spirit to express itself.

Lauren McCarter

Forty-nine years ago, a team of young, bright teachers hit the Boise Valley having in their roots the unique experience of the ’60s. They taught a controversial collaboration of studies in my junior high and high school. Humanities, what a dangerous word for the delightful exposure of literature, history, philosophy, art and music. These teachers were brave, innovative and dedicated. They didn’t hesitate to encourage class discussion, a respect for our planet, Black and women’s rights, even new experiences like videos of Russian plays by Chekhov or taped recordings of classical music.

In our superficial world as teenagers, where authority seemed irrational and the whole universe could be questioned, I’m not sure if all of us appreciated their efforts and what our team of teachers tried to give us: the world, diversity and a perspective outside our suburban ’70s.

I don’t know how long the curriculum lasted. When President Ronald Reagan stepped in, his warped view of privatization spilled over into education. The voice of the ’60s was a thing to be crushed. The unique aspects of humanism, a sense of diversity and respect for others, was replaced with an emphasis on technology and test results. Sure, SAT OR ACT college tests cared little about whether you’d read Dante’s Inferno or the French existentialists, but then I wasn’t embarrassed starting college mispronouncing European names and ideas. I brought Sartre, Dostoevsky and the composer Claude Debussy with me, like old friends. Coffeehouse camaraderie felt good after class.

The ’90s testing justification rage may have sealed humanities’ fate. But a professional test taker isn’tthe same as an adult who weighs a philosophy to live by.

Now private charter and religious schools have already decided their agenda for young people. They will tell you how to live; they don’t want a theological comparison. Then came diverse individuals like Betsy DeVos, who were only interested in profit and who they deemed worthy.

Privatization threatens the last vestige of our American heritage and our most profound right: free education.

Never forget the Boston Latin School 1625 in the first 13 colonies was paid for by the taxpayers. They didn’t want our children to be outshined by Britain and France.

To the brave and tireless humanities teacher of my teenage years, please know that we haven’t forgotten what you did for us: Mr. Ed Torgerson, Mr. Baker, Linda Burris, James F. Coughlin and others who may have carried the torch of humans believing in science, philosophy, history, literature, art and music.