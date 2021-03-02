Only in a place like Idaho: Celebrate Idaho Day and 100 years of the Capitol building

Idaho State Capitol Statesman file

On March 4, we observe Idaho Day, marking the 158th anniversary of the creation of Idaho Territory by President Abraham Lincoln on that day in 1863. It is remarkable that our greatest president brought Idaho into existence, approved her name, appointed her first 15 officials and by promoting the Homestead Act and the Transcontinental Railroad Act, brought settlers to Idaho, making statehood possible on July 3, 1890.

Linden Bateman

The highlight of the celebration this year is the 100th anniversary of the completion of the Idaho State Capitol building in Boise.

After construction of the central section of the dome in 1912, the grand neo-classical building was completed in 1921 after the addition of east and west wings, a truly marvelous accomplishment for a young Western state, only 31 years in existence, with a very small population. The building features light shafts, skylights and reflective marble which direct natural light into its interior, thus it became known as “The Capitol of Light,” a metaphor for enlightenment, morality and democracy.

Among the most compelling historic features of the Statehouse are the composite photographs hanging on the walls throughout the building, featuring public servants who have served Idaho from its beginning, including governors, legislators and many other officials. Having had 24-hour access to the Statehouse, as a legislator, I sometimes examined these images of mostly forgotten office holders while wandering alone throughout the building very late at night without seeing another single person.

There on the walls were former Olympic champions, big league baseball players, presidential cabinet members and war heroes. Among the later was former state representative Mack Neibaur, whom I remember tying his shoe on the floor of the House of Representatives over 40 years ago. I noticed a small round dark scar on each side of his ankle. After inquiring, he told me he had received these scars from a Japanese bullet during the Battle of Iwo Jima in World War II.

My favorite image along those walls was that of Idaho Territorial Gov. Edward A. Stevenson, the man who saved Idaho. Stevenson settled in Idaho in 1863 to start a new life after his wife and children were killed by a hostile Indian attack in California. Settling in the Boise Basin where he became involved with mining and ranching, his second family nearly died in a cabin fire, clearly illustrating the harshness of pioneer life in a wild environment.

Edward Stevenson became territorial governor at a time when politicians in Washington were planning to dismantle Idaho. The U.S. Congress did indeed pass legislation in 1887 which would have transferred north Idaho to Washington State, while a second plan was proposed to make southern Idaho a part of Nevada, which was rapidly losing population after a decline in its mining industry. It was a close call. The bill went to President Grover Cleveland’s desk for his signature, but Gov. Stevenson’s vigorous protests convinced the president to veto the bill. Idaho was saved.

Today, Gov. Stephenson is all but forgotten as are most of the public servants whose photos adorn the walls of the Capitol building.

One reason they are forgotten is that very little advanced Idaho history is taught in our public schools. State and local government is also often neglected, especially in our advanced placement classes. Our fourth grade elementary teachers do a marvelous job teaching basic Idaho history, but not even a unit of higher level learning is required at the secondary level.

My most inspirational memory of the Statehouse took place on a cold winter day in February some 40 years ago. As a newly elected member of the House of Representatives, I usually walked a mile to reach the Capitol, straight ahead, from my apartment along Capitol Boulevard. One morning it was snowing lightly as I crossed the bridge over the Boise River when to my utter amazement an American bald eagle in silent majesty flew low out of the clouds toward the Statehouse. I could hardly believe my eyes. A Fish and Game officer later informed me that eagles winter along the Boise River and do indeed sometimes fly right into downtown Boise. Where else but in a place like Idaho could one see an American eagle in the same field of vision as the state Capitol building, two glorious symbols of freedom.

We love Idaho. Her name evokes images of wide open spaces, lovely winding rivers and mountain skies fading into sunset. Romance lies in her name. Freedom lies in her name.