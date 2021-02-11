Dr. Pate: Not wearing a mask infringes on the rights of others during COVID-19 pandemic

This is a difficult time. Some are frustrated, some are scared. I get that. The fight against the coronavirus is difficult; the fight among ourselves is heartbreaking.

We are going to get past COVID-19, but things will get worse before they get better, due to the fact that the new variants will be in our midst before we have a chance to get all vaccinated who want to get vaccinated. Because at least some of the variants appear to be significantly more contagious, we need people to help us out in this home stretch by wearing a mask and avoiding large gatherings.

Dr. David Pate, former president and CEO, St. Luke’s Health System, Boise, Idaho. Katherine Jones

I know, I know... wearing a mask violates your civil liberties and your rights.

But, after all, if we all have these fundamental rights, then one person’s fundamental rights cannot be said to trump another person’s fundamental rights. Yet, when someone is unwilling to wear a mask, that is exactly what happens.

If legislators do not wear masks in the Capitol, then those who are at high risk do not maintain their rights to attend in person to listen to the session or testify before committees, unless they are quite literally willing to risk their lives to do so.

When people choose their “rights” not to wear a mask in the grocery store, the pharmacy or the hair salon, then the elderly who need these essential services and relish the opportunity to get out of their home once every few weeks may very well decide that the risks are too high and feel that their rights to attend these public places has been infringed.

But the problem is it never was about fundamental rights. You do not have a fundamental right to go into a restaurant without a shirt and shoes on. You do not have a fundamental right to yell or sing during a performance in a theater.

In society, we give up “rights” every day – you do not get to speed or run red lights on your way to work, you cannot park anywhere you please, we cannot have a loud party in our backyard until 3 in the morning. In society, we all agree to minor restrictions on our civil liberties or rights every day because when we do, we also benefit from others agreeing to those same minor inconveniences.

This never was about “rights.” It was about decency and caring for others.

If I am sick and coughing, I don’t go on a flight or go into work. Do I have the right to fly or go to the office? Probably. But because I have respect for others, I don’t threaten their health by asserting my rights.

If I get COVID-19, chances are I will be fine. But if I transmit it to someone else, maybe they will not.

In the end, it never was about civil liberties. It has always been about our capacity to respect and care for others. The loss of life due to COVID-19 has been tragic.

The loss of our humanity, our very souls, has been the greatest loss of all.