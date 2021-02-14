Guest Opinions

Black History Month: We can and must do better at providing opportunities for all

By India Sylvester

Tinerria Gray of Baltimore looks at a photograph of Martin Luther King, framed with a copy of the Lincoln Memorial Program for the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom in 1963. Black History Month is a good opportunity to recognize achievements of African Americans and a reminder to ensure opportunities for all.
As we begin our annual celebration of Black History Month in the U.S., I — a Black woman working within corporate America — am both proud and disappointed. Proud of the many accomplishments of Black people, yet disappointed that 400 years after the first enslaved Africans were brought to this country, it is possible to still become the FIRST Black anything.

India Sylvester

We, as a country, can and must do better. We, as individuals, can and must do better. And we, as corporate America, can and must do better. It’s past time we held ourselves accountable.

We must do more than acknowledge Black people for simply being Black. We must acknowledge, respect and honor Black people for their many invaluable contributions to innovation and transformation throughout history.

I dare you to imagine what our lives would be like without them. Consider this: These Black innovators have improved our quality of life and propelled industry forward, affecting countless facets of our lives. They include:

These are just a few examples of the intellectual, creative, scholarly contributions of Black people — contributions that have benefited the world for generations. It is baffling to me that in 2021 so few technical and leadership roles are held by Black people. Advancement requires opportunity.

Opportunity is the key to unlocking and promoting the talent that has and will continue to transform our world. What potential life-changing or industry advancing innovations have we missed out on due to lack of opportunity?

Leaders, let this be a call to action for you. Ensure that you are providing opportunities for talent to shine regardless of that talent’s origins. Promote inclusion at your places of work, inviting new perspectives. Insist on diversity and challenge those who don’t agree with the merits of its importance.

The fourth Industrial Revolution is here, and it behooves us to tap into all the talent available to lead us through this transformative time in history. Let us be the generation that celebrates the intellect and creativity of Black scholars and change makers and allows their talent to permeate all corners and levels of industry.

Let us create a new history that future generations will study, one in which being the first Black anything is a distant memory.

India Sylvester is the chief officer of diversity and inclusion at Lumen Technologies.
