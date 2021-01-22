Idaho legislators should work with — not against — cities on property tax reform

As our legislative members from across the state converge in Boise, it’s predicted that state lawmakers will once again attempt to solve the perceived challenges associated with rising property taxes. While I appreciate the Legislature’s willingness to address this issue, it appears that their focus and at times blame on cities bring with it a handful of unanticipated consequences.

Luke Cavener

I love local government. It’s the closest to the taxpayers, and I value that I typically get a performance review from the voters seemingly every week. Sometimes those occur in the form of a phone call, other times they occur at the checkout lane of the grocery store, or even on the field at a child’s soccer game. Being responsive to the taxpayers on their terms is a top priority to many local lawmakers as it is with many of our our state lawmakers, as well. So why the disconnect?

It boils down to that while well-intended, the majority of our state lawmakers don’t actually live in cities, and many don’t understand the differences between serving a state and a city. More importantly, different cities provide different services. Recognizing a one-size-fits-all approach doesn’t always work, some cities provide police and fire services, others are responsible for the building and maintenance of streets and roads, some cities have airports and others oversee libraries. Often our work is required to meet regulatory requirements at the state and federal level. Cities are successful when the voters are able to implement a vision that meets community needs and elect leaders to see that vision achieved.

Should the Legislature continue to pursue stripping away budgetary authority of cities, those local taxpayers need to understand the potential implications. It means the new fire station next to your new home will be delayed, the community service officer isn’t able to respond to a call for service as timely as possible, or the pathway that connects your neighborhood with a nearby elementary school is canceled. Make no mistake, these well-intended efforts to slow property tax growth will dramatically impact the viability and safety of your communities.

Disguised as property tax reform, these efforts are designed to limit or in some cases remove the ability of local government to responsibly budget and meet the needs of the taxpayer. As challenges rise and growth continues, Idaho towns from Meridian to Moscow, Aamon to Athol need to keep the flexibility they have to meet issues directly. Many of the answers to local problems lie at the local level, and that is why the Legislature needs to let local leaders lead.

As I’ve shared privately with my friends in the Legislature, cities are here to work with the Legislature to solve the real challenges with property taxes. Let’s show the taxpayers how government can collaborate and address the issues that impact property tax payers the most.

Let’s get serious about property tax reform by fixing the homeowners exemption index, improve the circuit breaker, and use a percentage of the “Wayfair” funds, which are set aside for tax relief, to relieve this burden on citizens. While we are at it, let’s address the likely biggest contributor to your family’s property tax bill, the impact of unfunded schools at the state level requiring bonds and levies to support our students. Property taxes need to be addressed, but cities aren’t the problem; in reality, they are working day in and day out to be the solution. We need your help. Call your state lawmakers and tell them to work with — not against — your cities and towns.