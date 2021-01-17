Congressman reflects on U.S. Capitol riot: Wounds will heal, but scars will last

On Jan. 6, 2021, the U.S. Capitol was defiled by a mob occupying our historic and venerable symbol of American democracy. Sitting atop the Capitol dome, Lady Freedom must have openly wept at the vile violation of the magnificent edifice beneath her.

For me, this act of terror was personal.

On Nov. 20, 1979, I sat next to U.S. Sen. Frank Church, of Idaho, on the floor of the U.S. Senate as he debated his legislation creating the River of No Return Wilderness. I was his staff assistant that momentous day when his bill passed with a strong bipartisan vote. I literally had a front row seat to history. Those moments in that august chamber made a lasting imprint on me. The conduct of every senator, staffer, observer, page, journalist in that chamber reflected the best of our country.

Larry LaRocco

On that day, years of work by Sen. Church and many Idahoans came together under strict rules and established decorum to conduct the work of our government for the benefit of its people.

I decided on that day to continue my public service as a member of Congress.

I realized my quest in 1990 when I was elected one of approximately 11,000 Americans who served in the U.S. Congress. I now sit on the board of the Frank Church Institute at Boise State University where we are dedicated to identifying threats to our democracy.

Ironically, I had never been on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives prior to my election.

During an initiation dinner in Statuary Hall — the original chamber of the U.S. House — Speaker Tom Foley opened up the adjoining House chamber for his guests. My wife, Chris, and I had tears in our eyes as we strode onto the floor of the People’s House. As the grandson of an Italian immigrant, I swelled with pride and hope.

Because I had the privilege of access, I showed off our Capitol to thousands. Awe and reverence exuded from those visitors. Hundreds of times I heard the hushed tones of respect. It was smaller and more intimate than on TV, they would say. Why is there no barrier between the gallery and the members, they would ask. (Answer: because the Congress is transparent, and there are no barriers between its work and the American people.)

I took a deep dive into the history of the Capitol, and I prided myself in fact-filled tours. I hungered to discover every nook and cranny. I feasted on anecdotes and historical tidbits to share with anybody who expressed the least interest. After leaving Congress, I partnered with the U.S. Capitol Historical Society to conduct Capitol tours for domestic and international visitors. The Capitol connected me intimately with my country and the fragility of our democracy.

The magnificent Capitol dome was completed during the Civil War, and Lady Freedom was affixed on the top. She never saw the British invasion of the Capitol in 1814. The invasion she witnessed was on Jan. 6. The statue that was begun with slave labor was finished by freedmen. Our Capitol is beautifully appointed by immigrant artisans in various styles of Greece, Italy and early America. It is stunning.

As a member of Congress, I worked in a veritable museum. I would frequently preside as speaker pro tem during debates where I sat in the speaker’s chair on the House dais. I immersed myself in the rhythms, rules and color of the House.

The thugs who occupied our citadel of freedom crashed through a police perimeter and crossed a line of decency. The Capitol is the workbench for the first branch of government mentioned in Article I of the Constitution. Its beauty is not solely in the architecture. It represents our cherished democracy.

Leaders who incite insurrection for selfish, political reasons must be strongly condemned and held responsible. Our disagreements will never end, but the chambers of Congress where we sort out our differences must be protected. The U.S. Capitol was assaulted in a violent way. It was not just a building that was defaced; it was the soul of our democracy.

As a nation, we can be proud of the leaders and members who set aside the terror of that horrible attack and returned with decorum to complete the task of certifying the vote of the Electoral College and who worked until the early hours of the next day. We will also go on because that is what we do in America.

I feel deep pain in my heart. Others have told me they, too, have been hurt. We must heal these divisions. Our fragile democracy suffered a deep wound on Jan. 6, 2021. It will recover, but the scar will not disappear.