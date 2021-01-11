Guest Opinions

Idaho schools superintendent defends state education procurement process

By Sherri Ybarra

In response to a recent article in the Idaho Statesman regarding the procurement practices in my office, I would like to provide some context and clarification about the State Department of Education’s contracting process.

The article correctly stated that, as one of seven constitutional officers, Idaho Code specifically excludes the Superintendent of Public Instruction from the competitive bidding requirements in the state’s procurement act. Just as the director of the state’s Division of Purchasing, constitutional officers have discretion to award sole source contracts when that is the most feasible and best use of state resources.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra IdahoEdNews.org

Like the lawmakers quoted in the article, my priority as the head of the State Department of Education is to make sure that taxpayer dollars are spent as effectively as possible. To accomplish this, I hired an experienced procurement officer early in my administration to ensure that all contracts are negotiated for maximum benefit to Idaho taxpayers and students.

The procurement process I have implemented includes checks and balances and multiple levels of approval. I hired a dedicated procurement officer when I took office, a role applauded by the legislature at that time. My current procurement officer came in 2017 with over 15 years of experience in procurement and contracting at a multi-national, Fortune 500 company. My procurement officer negotiates with vendors each year to reduce costs, resulting in tens of thousands of dollars in savings for ongoing services such as the K-2 Math Screener and our special education individualized education plan software program.

In addition, we work closely with our vendors to add high-value programs and increase software licenses at no additional cost. Examples include Imagine Math, Learning Literacy, Imagine Reading, Imagine Espanol and the Middlebury supplemental reading program.

The number and scope of education-related contracts in Idaho is worthy of interest and scrutiny to ensure their value to students and educators. My report to the Legislature on all contracts for fiscal year 2020 valued at over $25,000, is posted on the State Department of Education’s website at www.sde.idaho.gov.

Sherri Ybarra is the Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction.
