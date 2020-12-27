Idaho health system leaders express gratitude for public leaders facing tough decisions

As Dec. 31 draws near, we often reflect on significant events to define the year. In 2020, many things have been unprecedented, but expressing gratitude remains essential and important. COVID-19 took center stage early this year and has not yielded its grip. However, it has not diminished our spirit.

As health care organizations, we have witnessed inspiring levels of compassion and bravery. We’ve also seen actions — and reactions — that cause us great concern. We want to recognize those who have continued to dedicate themselves to taking care of others, often making difficult and, at times, controversial decisions.

Our elected and appointed officials, including mayors, county commissioners, school district trustees and public health officials, as well as business and public health leaders, educators and others, have strived to implement measures that serve the health, safety and welfare of our communities. They have had to learn about infectious disease overnight, balancing many factors, including the local economy, public health, education and the consequences of inaction, to name a few. None of these decisions are clear-cut.

These decisions would be difficult even in the best of circumstances. Still, many of our local public officials have faced the added stress of concern for their families’ safety. The threats and intimidation they receive daily by letter, email, phone, social media and in-person before and during their public meetings, and sometimes at their own homes, must be painfully difficult to endure. They did not and should not expect to face such extreme personal threats. We thank them for their efforts to help keep Idahoans safe in this time of crisis. Their dedication and commitment in the face of such adversity is inspiring.

We want to build on the good and vital work so many across our state have accomplished.

Businesses large and small have innovated in so many ways, investing in safety protocols while their revenue declined, establishing new remote work environments, creating new avenues for patrons to buy essentials, entertainment and exercise. We applaud the businesses that have implemented changes to protect the health of their employees and customers.

Our nonprofits have seen larger numbers of people who need assistance. They have found new ways to provide their services and have given extra hours, often volunteering their time.

Educators have found new ways to teach and connect with our children, providing them with knowledge and ways to cope with a strange new reality.

As we look ahead to 2021, we are filled with optimism. While our optimism, indeed, is bolstered by the promise of vaccines to help us return to a more familiar way of life, it is truly fueled by the spirit demonstrated by our leaders, our businesses and our community partners who do so much to help others.

A great deal of work lies ahead in the coming days, weeks and months. As health care organizations, we are here for you. We will continue to do everything in our power to care for you, to inform you and to advocate for you.

With gratitude,

Corey Chiaramonte, Boise VA Medical Center

Andrew P. Wilper, Boise VA Medical Center

David Wood, Boise VA Medical Center

Charles M. Davis, Boise VA Medical Center

Tom Reinhardt, Cascade Medical Center

Kevan Finley, Cottonwood Creek Behavioral Hospital

Brian Whitlock, Idaho Hospital Association

Micky Moyers, Intermountain Hospital

J’Dee Adams, North Canyon Medical Center

David L. Peterman, Primary Health Medical Group

Odette Bolano, Saint Alphonsus Health System

Steven F. Nemerson, Saint Alphonsus Health System

John R. Kaiser, Saltzer Health

Chris Roth, St. Luke’s Health System

Jim Souza, St. Luke’s Health System

David C. Pate, (retired) St. Luke’s Health System

Brad Turpen, Valor Health

William Vetter, Valor Health

Ryan Zumalt, Vibra Hospital

Steven D. Hale, Weiser Memorial Hospital

Betsy Hunsicker, West Valley Medical Center