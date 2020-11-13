Opinion: Suez water company invests in the Treasure Valley, ensuring water quality

The single most important job I have as vice president and general manager of your local water company, Suez, is to ensure that every glass of water we provide to customers meets all safe drinking water standards. I take this responsibility very seriously, as does our team of more than 100 professionals who operate our local water system.

Many of our local employees have lived in the Treasure Valley and worked on this system for decades. They are committed to providing a sustainable water system that customers can depend on for many years to come. That’s why over the last five years, Suez has invested $115 million on local improvements to our water system here in the Treasure Valley.

Marshall Thompson

We have worked on projects that included pipeline replacements to minimize leaks and service disruptions, new pumping stations to ensure consumers have adequate water pressure, and new treatment technologies to improve both water quality and service reliability.

Our Treasure Valley customers can have faith that the Idaho Public Utilities Commission will take a commonsense approach to review the investments we have made on our customers’ behalf. As Idaho’s utility regulator, the PUC works with the community and utilities to get solid outcomes through a mix of accountability and collaboration. For many of us, the Idaho PUC sets the value for many life-sustaining resources we all count on 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The commission considers the customer in all actions. In our case, that means weighing Suez’s investments against what is necessary and reasonable for water system improvements and what our customers can afford, determining the best value for our community.

As customers, you also have a voice in the rate-setting process. Anyone can send comments and feedback to the commission as they review everything submitted. Many customers have already submitted comments and suggestions to the commission. Its review process can take as long as seven months to complete, which will ensure a thorough and thoughtful outcome.

Suez’s investment in water infrastructure during the past five years is a commitment to our community, its economy and our health.

As a local Boise Bench dweller — and a Suez customer — I have faith in the process. Everyone at Suez cares deeply about the cost and quality of the water that we provide to our customers, neighbors and families.

Whatever the future brings, our team will continue the work of reliably providing quality water to this great community.