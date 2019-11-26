Boise firefighters union endorses to stand up for public safety

Boise Fire Department recruits train at the Boise Fire Training Center Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. They practice skills they will need before joining the Boise Fire Department. doswald@idahostatesman.com

Former Boise State president and Idaho Statesman editorial board member Bob Kustra acts as if he is on “Readers Corner” and is just calling it as he sees it. He has a right to his opinion, but using his position on the editorial board to gain access as a “guest” is disingenuous at best.

Dr. Kustra erred in his conclusions. In taking a swipe at “firemen” unions and our PAC’s (BTW we use the term “firefighters,” as women are a significant demographic of today’s fire service) he surmises that “out-of-state firemen” were dumping money into this race and it did little good. The International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) represents over 300,000 firefighters across the U.S. and Canada. Those who wear the uniform are considered family, and it’s evident as we address each other as “brother” and “sister.” Our brothers and sisters in local, state and national affiliates work together to help elect candidates that will stand up and invest in public safety. We’re not interested in supporting politicians who will take advantage of the photo ops but ignore, for example, a crumbling firefighter infrastructure or aging fleet of apparatus. It takes real commitment to dedicate funds for public safety, especially as pet projects and other expensive aspirations from all around the community threaten to knock public safety down the list of budget priorities.

Firefighters participate in the political arena because our ultimate supervisors are elected officials. We did not write the rules about money and politics, but we refuse to be silenced by the likes of Kustra.

Our Local became involved in politics after a previous corrupt mayor and city leadership turned their backs on the fire department. For example, after tragedies in our profession, they were quick to take photo opportunities and express sympathy for the loss to the fire service. But behind closed doors they worked to eliminate firefighter positions, such as at the Boise Airport. After three years and hundreds of thousands of dollars, the firefighter union won a unanimous decision at the state Supreme Court. The positions were returned to foster public safety and, ever since, the union has supported and helped to elect those that similarly believe in public safety.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get an annual digital subscription for only $20. Act before it's gone! VIEW OFFER

Dr. Kustra further opines that support from the firefighters union comes with some sort of “quid pro quo.” I can assure you it does not. Every contract negotiation is difficult and requires give and take. The difference from previous administrations is that Mayor Bieter and the current council have viewed labor as partners in making the city the most livable in the country. For Dr. Kustra to imply anything else is insulting to the men and women of our union.

It’s sad to me that Dr. Kustra would use his standing/influence to take a shot at firefighters and our union. It’s evident that Dr. Kustra does not want Dave Bieter to be mayor. That is his right. But to disguise it as a “guest opinion” is wrong and insulting to all of us.

Editor’s note: The original column has been changed to remove the word “firemen” and replaced with “firefighters.” In addition to being on the Statesman editorial board, Bob Kustra is a regular contributing columnist to the Idaho Statesman.