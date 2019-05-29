Become an ‘inmate’ at the Old Pen, and connect to society’s past and present issues

Jacey Brain

Recently, the Old Idaho Penitentiary partnered with the Boise State University Geophysics Club to examine the historic prison cemetery and confirm how many inmates are buried there. We also opened a new permanent exhibit in January titled Faces of the Idaho State Penitentiary. Both of these projects have resonated with visitors in new and exciting ways.

The staff at the Old Idaho Penitentiary (a division of the Idaho State Historical Society, an agency of the state of Idaho) are working to recognize the common humanity of inmates incarcerated at the Old Pen. The new exhibit explores the wide variety of stories that shaped the inmates’ lives before, during and after imprisonment. While exploring this exhibit, visitors can relate their own unique experiences, beliefs, backgrounds and aspirations to the people whose stories make up the history of the site. Similarly, in locating the inmates buried at the prison cemetery, and in developing a memorial marker recognizing their existence, we honor a common human desire to be acknowledged and remembered after our lives end.

The Idaho State Penitentiary housed some of Idaho’s most notorious criminals. The site brings to mind some of the most terrible episodes from the state’s history. Still, it is important to recognize the diversity among those who shared the common experience of incarceration in Idaho. It is a valuable experience for visitors to find a common humanity by imagining themselves as inmates.

To that end, visitors who experience the exhibit begin by confronting a mirror and an invitation to picture themselves as an inmate. They continue this entry process by filling out an intake form resembling those prison staff used to document new prisoners. Their inmate identities are condensed into a set of distinguishing features and a number.

Visitors will find stories reflecting the complexity and variety of people and experiences encompassing Idaho and its smaller, often underserved communities. The exhibit also features stories of inmates from all fifty states, and from 46 countries of origin.

Visitors will also encounter stories of people imprisoned for crimes that no longer carry the same penalties, like possession of alcohol or adultery. Faces also looks unflinchingly at the history of persecution in Idaho, and the ways laws were used to marginalize people with different backgrounds, beliefs and personal identities.

As the public becomes increasingly aware of current events, the Old Idaho Penitentiary’s staff are using its long and storied history to provide essential knowledge to visitors. We use true stories from the past to inform guests on current issues of social justice and correctional institutions, and make connections to the issues we face in modern society. The stories and experiences of the people who make up the Old Idaho Penitentiary’s history can help us make informed decisions for the future.