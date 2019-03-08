Relations with Germany matter for a healthy Idaho future

Idaho’s relationship with Germany began when Germans first arrived to the Idaho Territory as miners, assayers, farmers, brewers and bakers in the 1860s. Thereafter, German immigrants continued to settle in Idaho, bringing with them brass bands, Oktoberfest and the Feast of St. Nicholas. These traditions endure. It is estimated that one-fifth of all Idahoans have German ancestry, making them the state’s second-largest ethnic group. Thus, it stands to reason that town hall meetings to discuss the significance and future of this critical transatlantic relationship have landed in Boise.
Today, Germany and the United States maintain a range of partnerships in all areas of society — business and industry, foreign and defense policy, science and academia. Much of the cooperation occurs with little fanfare or visibility in our daily lives. However, if one looks around the world, the U.S. has more common interests with Germany than perhaps any other country.
German companies in Idaho employ almost 2,000 people, and Germany is tied with Canada as the biggest contributor of foreign direct investment in the state, accounting for 14 percent of all investment. German companies in the U.S. employ roughly 700,000 people, and German direct investment in the U.S. amounted to $372 billion in 2016.
Shared economic interests build on shared educational and cultural ties. Generations of Americans have studied in Germany, and vice versa. Recent Ambassador to the U.S. Klaus Scharioth studied at The College of Idaho in Caldwell. According to Corrine Henke, director of Global Learning Opportunities at Boise State University, the university has a vibrant student exchange with its oldest partner, the University of Saarland, and is expanding opportunities for Americans to study in Bielefeld, Heidelberg and Luneburg. So it’s no surprise that Emily Haber, the new German ambassador, came to Idaho in October on one of her first trips out of Washington, D.C.
The U.S. and Germany face common challenges; as the global security and economic orders show new signs of strain, many of today’s challenges simply cannot be contained by national or geographic boundaries. Migration, terrorism, cybersecurity, digitalization and climate change are just a few of the pressing issues requiring joint action because they affect all of us.
In times of crisis and great change, the people of Germany and the U.S. come together to help one another. When the Berlin Wall fell 30 years ago, President George H.W. Bush led America to play a key role in guiding Germany’s peaceful unification. After 9/11, members of the NATO alliance invoked Article 5: an “armed attack against one” NATO member “shall be considered an attack against them all.” Germany contributed thousands of troops and military support in Afghanistan.
Finally, our two countries share similar values that serve as societal core principles: democratic systems of government in the form of federal republics and a commitment to individual rights and the rule of law. While certain countries defy these principles, this shared worldview is the glue that keeps our alliance and our nations strong. Our governments may have differences from time to time, but our mutual understanding, respect and cooperation will endure because of shared values and strong social, business and cultural ties.
We must not, however, take the relationship for granted, nor refrain from being critical or questioning certain aspects of the alliance. That should be a part of every friendship. As we adapt and grow to meet the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century, we believe that Germany, the U.S. and Idaho are stronger together if we look to the future with common purpose, hope and aspiration.
Ricklef Beutin is visiting fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Steven E. Sokol is president of the American Council on Germany. They are in Boise this weekend as part of the InsightDeutschland Weekend Town Hall: A Conversation with Idahoans about the German-American Relationship (https://bit.ly/2U9cyGm).
