Early-childhood education programs are vital and need to be funded

I’ve worked at my current position in the Boise School District for five years, and previously I worked in the Glendale Elementary School District in Glendale, Ariz., as a first- and second-grade teacher. I will never forget one of my earliest trainings, when I learned from an Arizona Department of Corrections official that they base their prison bed projections off of third-grade reading levels. This statistic has haunted me, and created a desire in me to see more early opportunities for students from low-income and minority backgrounds.
Lately there has been a lot of talk at the state level about what we are doing in kindergarten through third grade to ensure that all of our students are reading at benchmark by the end of third grade. I appreciate the investment and attention to this important initiative. It is clear that we all agree that a solid literacy foundation is critical to the success of our entire education system, and ultimately the economy of our state.
I think one piece of the conversation that is currently missing is around the access that our students have to quality early-childhood education programs. We cannot wait until our children are reading proficiently by the end of third grade to address this issue. It is simply not possible to reach a higher level of proficiency without the foundational skills they need when they enter kindergarten. We need to invest in early-childhood programs first, and then we will naturally see our third-grade proficiency rates increase.
When a child comes to kindergarten without experiencing a literacy-rich environment, it is difficult to remediate all that they missed from birth to 5 years old. The reading research out there tells us what it takes to be a successful reader. A successful reader is someone who can easily and accurately decode at the word level and one who has an understanding of what they are reading at the sentence and text levels. We know that the best readers have a lot of content knowledge. The building blocks of this content knowledge do not begin at age 5, but when children are infants.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Idaho Statesman
#ReadLocal
I can teach letter names, sounds and all of the skills we know it takes to read the words on the page. What is much more challenging from K-3 (and beyond) is teaching students who do not have the background experiences and language skills to meaningfully interact in an academic setting. Building background knowledge in a developmentally appropriate way takes time. Time that honestly does not exist in half-day kindergarten programs (an issue for another day) and first through third grade, when you consider all of the things that need to be covered in the curriculum.
All of our students deserve access to quality early-education programs. I am not asking our state leaders to mandate that all students attend such a program. I know there are some families out there who are doing a fabulous job and would like to continue to educate their children on their own from birth through 5. I am asking for the families and children who do not have access to the resources and tools to do this on their own: the 55 percent of kids who are coming to school unprepared for kindergarten. Students are not coming to school unprepared because they cannot learn, but because they have not been given the same opportunities as their peers.
This issue is important and deserves our attention. I want our state leaders to fund early-childhood education programs. At a minimum, join me in encouraging our state leaders to change the legislative statute that prevents school districts from using public funds for the education of 3- and 4-year-old students.
If this issue is important to you, I encourage you to reach out to your legislators.
Heather Efaw is a reading specialist at Maple Grove Elementary School.
Comments