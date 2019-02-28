Idaho Sen. Jim Risch is failing at his foreign policy role

I did not expect Sen. Jim Risch to be charismatic as the new chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. His early performance confirms my low expectations. I am one of the many activists who has made hundreds of visits and written thousands of letters, pleading concern and resolution of national issues. His responses seldom addressed our many issues.
Idaho is a small state with only 1.7 million residents and an economy the size of Syria. Few Idahoans have traditional foreign policy experience; however, Idaho seems to punch above its weight on the global stage. Idaho political giants William Borah and Frank Churchboth served as chair of the SFRC.
Unlike his predecessors, Risch is failing in his duty to oversee and formulate foreign policy. Sen. Risch seems more intent on becoming the president’s lapdog rather than a critical buttress to the policy-making establishment of this administration.
Today’s punditry often confuses the proper role of a committee such as Foreign Relations. Too often it is couched in the language of “advise and consent” — an important role of the Senate, but far from its only duty. Frank Church spoke of this important clarification, delivering the 1971 Herter Lecture at Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies. He said:
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Idaho Statesman
#ReadLocal
“There is an important distinction, often lost sight of, between conducting foreign policy and making it. It is with respect to the latter function that Congress does have an important role to play, not only as a check on presidential action but also in formulating policies.”
Risch began his tenure as committee chair by saying he would not “publicly criticize” the president. Of course, we do not know what he and President Trump say privately, but we can assume if he had pushed the president on certain issues, there would be tweets to prove their disagreement.
Risch has a broad range of tools to control and set policy, including the Magnitsky Act. Sanctions deployed against the worst violators of human rights increases the cost of misdeeds. It should be deployed against members of the Saudi government for the death of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Senator Risch’s only response was to say he had received a letter from Secretary of State Michael Pompeo describing “ongoing efforts to seek justice.”
“I appreciate the information the administration shared today,” Risch said in a statement, adding, “I anticipate a more detailed briefing from the administration on this issue.”
Sen. Risch, in your first interview with the Idaho Statesman, you said being a senator was an easy job. I suggest you put more effort into your performance and rise to the level statesmanship of Senators Borah and Church, and defend the Constitution of the United States. Our country does not need strong men, we need heroes. Time to grow a spine.
Nancy Harris is Boise native and retired international business entrepreneur . She plans to run for the U.S. Senate in 2020.
Comments