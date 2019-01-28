Understanding cost transparency from the perspective of a Catholic health care system

The recent article titled, “Treasure Valley hospitals must now reveal their prices. Will checking online help? Maybe” by Idaho Statesman’s Audrey Dutton raised valuable insights and suggestions for individuals seeking online pricing for health care services. As the president and CEO of Saint Alphonsus Health System, our region’s only Catholic health care ministry that offers mission-driven care as a ministry of healing, I would like to offer a unique perspective to this issue of price transparency.
First, Catholic health care is rooted in the conviction that mission-driven health care is a ministry of healing and is not in the business of selling a service or commodity. Buying health care is much more complicated than buying services or large items such as a car or home. It is a much deeper personal experience and decisions have lifelong consequences, not only for the individual, but also for family and loved ones. In Catholic health care, our focus is on the dignity of the patient, and we do not view patients as “consumers or shoppers.” Health care is a necessary service to prevent illness and/or to restore well-being.
Second, at Saint Alphonsus, the issues of access and transparency are an important part of our People Centered Care philosophy, which puts our patients at the core of our treatment decisions. For patients, a trusting relationship with a provider and caregiver is a vital element in determining service decisions. Physicians and hospital staff guide patients through their journey, and work together to discover patient’s specific needs for a course of treatment.
Third, as Audrey Dutton outlined in the article, there are a number of variables that determine a patient’s out-of-pocket expenses; thus, the “price” for a medical procedure may vary for different people, and across institutions. One must consider the type of insurance benefits an individual has to more accurately understand the true cost.
Using the price estimator tool is a good first step, but we highly recommend calling your insurance carrier or hospital registration team for more personalized information. At Saint Alphonsus, our Patient Registration Team can be reached at 208-367-COST (or 888-204-2678 toll free) to get the most accurate estimate of the cost of your care and out-of-pocket expenses. Representatives will meet with you to discover important variables in your care decision. These include the following, to name a few:
▪ Scope of the specific service or procedure.
▪ Physician or team of specialists involved.
▪ Insurance coverage.
▪ Preferred location for the service.
In closing, we applaud the Statesman’s article informing the public about this new CMS rule and move toward improved transparency. We look forward to continuing to serve as a resource in empowering our community with tools and resources to make informed decisions regarding their health care.
To learn more, visit www.saintalphonsus.org/online-price-estimator.
