Want to see true American values? Go to the Boise Airport and thank TSA workers

Go to the Boise Airport if you want to see true American values and priorities being lived out. There we have American patriots who stand in front of us every day quietly doing their jobs.
While most news outlets would have us believe that what makes an American great is whether they can get the maximum amount of notoriety on TV or the maximum amount of money, or whether they can get their own way without having to discuss or compromise with others, there are these dedicated individuals at the airport who quietly go about their work keeping each airline passenger safe, even though they are not getting paid anytime soon. I’m talking about the transportation security officers of TSA.
I want the people of Idaho to know that what truly makes Idaho great, and also what makes America great, is on display every day at Boise Airport in the form of these public servants who carry on with their mission despite the fact they don’t know when their next paycheck is coming. In fact, without any fanfare whatsoever, they show up each day and ensure that no dangerous people and no dangerous items get on planes.
No drama. No fuss. No worries. They will be here to make sure you are safe when you fly.
So next time you are tempted to worry about the state of America and American society in 2019, just stop and take a moment to think about this: What kind of person is it who will work without pay to make sure you are safe? And then you realize: This is what America is all about and these are values we should all aspire to – selflessness in service to others. After all, isn’t that what made America great in the first place? Solid, dependable, reliable, dedicated, professional individuals with a good work ethic and a mission to carry out.
Meanwhile, as we read this and ponder those thoughts, the transportation security officers are still there, right now, working at the airport and demonstrating those true American values for all to see.
Andrew Coose is the federal security director for the state of Idaho serving Boise Airport (BOI) and five other commercial airports. He lives in Meridian.
