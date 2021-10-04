Letters to the editor: Vaccine, Puerto Rico, McGeachin, dam removal

Letters To Editor

Vaccine or test

Governor Little: I am asking — begging, really — that you demonstrate the leadership vested in your position as governor of our state. Our hospitals are stressed beyond capacity, and we now have a statewide crisis standards of care plan enacted. While I appreciate the $10 million in aid you’ve directed to our health care system to mitigate these impacts, I believe this effort is fixing the wrong problem. We would be better served to have those funds focused on prevention of the spread of the virus, before folks end up in the hospital. Uniform testing and reporting requirements would provide a reliable and consistent means to measure the scope and source of the problem. If you will not adopt and enforce some sort of “vaccinate or negative test” threshold for participation in work and indoor leisure activities, please stop trying to undermine the federal efforts to do so. Any action (or inaction) taken by your office is going to make some segment of our state unhappy. I ask that you weigh the impacts of any anticipated dissatisfaction against the benefits of action…such as reducing the spread of the virus, addressing the health care crisis and saving lives. Please, do the right thing.

Valerie Ruxton, Eagle

Puerto Rico

Those who believe in our country’s founding principles should demand congressional action on the status of Puerto Rico. Puerto Ricans pay the vast majority of the same taxes that people on the mainland do, and are also American citizens by birthright, yet they cannot elect a Senator, nor a voting member with full rights in the House. Tragically, servicemembers from Puerto Rico fight and die serving under the American flag, but cannot vote for their commander-in-chief.

The Idaho Way newsletter A weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

America was founded on the principle of a government by the consent of the governed. But despite having to abide by the laws that Congress passes, and the regulations decreed by the executive branch, Puerto Ricans do not have adequate representation in either branch of government. To fix this, Congress should respect the democratic election that occurred on the island in November 2020, where the majority of voters supported statehood for Puerto Rico.

Congressman Russ Fulcher can have an outsized influence on the status of Puerto Rico, since he sits on the committee of jurisdiction, the House Natural Resources Committee. I hope Representative Fulcher will stand by the principles of our country’s founding and support the Puerto Rico Statehood Admissions Act.

Sebastian Griffin, Nampa, is the Young Republicans Chairman for Canyon County.

Public records

As an Idaho taxpayer, I’m appalled at the audacity of Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s request for an additional $50,000 to cover her legal expenses incurred when she would not fulfill a public records request. She refused to follow the guidance of the Idaho Attorney General’s Office and instead hired a private attorney to do her bidding. Fine, she can pay for those costs herself or let her office assistant go to save money. And regarding her stated concern for reduced constituent services if the budget request isn’t approved, that could be a blessing. The only constituents I have observed her “serving” are her rabid group of followers who do not represent a majority of Idahoans.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

It is a breach of responsibility for a state official to go to exorbitant means to achieve misguided and unsupported goals. Her Education Indoctrination Task Force meetings wasted time and resources fabricating non-existent issues in our public schools and higher education institutions rather than dealing with pertinent matters facing education in Idaho. McGeachin is pursuing her political aspirations with little regard for the real concerns of our state. I am relying on Gov. Brad Little and reasonable state legislators to deny her request.

Shannon Page, Boise

Dam removal

We are to the point in the Lower Snake River dam removal debate that more data and studies will have little chance of changing anyone’s position. What may help the possibility of recovering salmon runs and restoring healthful river habitat is suggesting to those leaders who are not fully on board that siding with Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson’s plan to remove the four Lower Snake River dams is the right thing to do.

As a business owner, conservative voter and one who values effective government spending, my choice is to support the Simpson plan and encourage all Idaho residents to do so, as well.

P. Eric Davis, Boise