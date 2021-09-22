Letters to the editor: Ryan Cole, non-congregate housing, vaccine order, health care system

Letters To Editor

Ryan Cole

Why is it that Oregon’s Medical Board (https://tinyurl.com/xrexfbr3) will take action against a medical professional that provides misinformation to their patients/public, but Idaho will not? Oregon recently revoked the medical license of Steven Arthur LaTulippe for telling his patients mask wearing causes carbon monoxide poisoning. Of course it does not, else every medical professional in this country would now be dead given recent events. The medical board for the state of Idaho needs to take a strong look at Dr. Ryan Cole to see if he is violating his oath and providing misinformation regarding the COVID-19 vaccine and other outright lies.

Patrick Klocke, Boise

Non-congregate shelter

COVID’s effects are causing numerous societal issues including pushing some Boise families into homelessness. And, as highlighted by the Shelter Better Task Force, Boise is short family shelter beds. In response to COVID, federal funding has been made available to address these societal issues, including HUD HOME-ARP funds that Boise can use to develop or purchase non-congregate emergency shelter.

Why non-congregate shelter? COVID has been tenacious and will likely be with us for a while. In adjusting to this reality, many practices are changing: more outdoor activities; minimizing crowds; working from home; better ventilation; and migrating from large, congregate (communal) living toward healthier, CDC-advised, best practices that focus on fewer residents with greater separation.

These changes in practices protect our most vulnerable residents including those experiencing homelessness, in nursing homes, etc. Ultimately, it is a necessity to move away from large congregate living. Boise can use HOME-ARP funding to help fund smaller, non-congregate shelters that offer greater personal space and greater outdoor access. This is healthier both physically and mentally. In return for this funding there should be greater oversight, improving long-term success.

Let’s say good-bye to large congregate shelters, and welcome a new best-practice of smaller, healthier shelters!

Gary Zimmerman, Boise

Vaccine/testing order

Thank you for your thoughtful editorial supporting a federal mandate for some employees to get a COVID vaccine or submit to regular testing — a desperate public-health effort to mitigate the effects of a worsening pandemic. It is mortifying to continually hear about our state’s health crisis on national television and tragic to hear that Governor Little has taken no action to deal with our filled-to-capacity hospitals. Yes, he has been backed into a corner by his right wing, but if he cannot find a way out of this COVID-infested corner, a federal mandate may be our only hope!

After Friday night’s phone call from a close friend due to arrive in Boise, who said Idaho is too dangerous to visit, I feel as if we are becoming a pariah state, populated by a great number of people who are unwilling to protect their fellow citizens with masks or vaccinations. Your point — that we all follow mandates to promote the general welfare such as wearing seat belts, stopping at red lights, having our restaurants, food supply and buildings inspected — points out the unfortunate hypocrisy and politicization of this issue.

Linda Anderson, Boise

Health care

On the afternoon of Sunday, Sept. 19, while I was riding my moped, a car ran a stop sign causing me to swerve and crash. Although the car drove off without stopping, I was (and am) fine: some minor scrapes and bruises but nothing serious. Under normal circumstances, because I hit my helmeted head, I would have been taken to a local hospital for evaluation. However, because our health systems are crumbling under the stress of unvaccinated Covid-19 patients, that wasn’t advisable.

We’ve been told for over a year and a half that we needed to keep the virus at bay, and that failure to do so would impact not just those who refuse to wear a mask or get a vaccine. I’m (thankfully) living proof, but my care was compromised because my fellow Idahoans have refused to be vaccinated.

To my unvaccinated neighbors: please, PLEASE get vaccinated. The only serious side effect will be an ending of the pandemic. To my vaccinated neighbors: thank you. And in the meantime, stay safe. The text you receive while driving can wait. Move the ladder more often while cleaning gutters. And maybe save your motorcycle or scooter for the spring.

Dax Wandling, Boise