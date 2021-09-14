Letters to the editor: BSU football, vaccine mandates, Idaho Legislature, Biden visit

Letters To Editor

Legislature

By all means, convene the Idaho Legislature to fight the Biden vaccination mandate. It would be consistent with this Legislature’s wasting our taxpayer money, i.e., passing bills that are unconstitutional, spending time on ridiculous bills while not dealing with important issues and budget concerns, having to take recess because of an increase in COVID cases but still not being willing to wear masks, etc.

I’m confused. I always thought that the Republican Party stood for financial responsibility. It appears many have become whiny and selfish and have lost focus on what they stand for. It’s past time to reassess priorities. Let’s get our country out of the pandemic so we can focus on rebuilding our economy. Let’s focus on how we can make our state be a place our children and their children can live and prosper. Our summers are getting worse with fires, smoke and heat. Our water supply is and wIll become a major issue. Please refocus on what is important.

Patricia Alexander, Boise

Vaccine mandates

The Idaho Way newsletter A weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Mandatory vaccination required in Idaho for attendance in public schools: diphtheria, tetanus pertussis (whooping cough), polio, measles, mumps, rubella, hepatitis B.

Vaccinations not required: COCID-19.

Smallpox was most likely the first disease vaccination. Mandatory vaccination for smallpox was imitated by the Vaccination Act of 1853 in England. Massachusetts initiated Mandatory Smallpox Vaccinations in 1809. Vaccination mandates are not something the current president dreamed up.

Notice that smallpox, for which most people my age have a scar on our arm, is not included in the list of required vaccines for today’s students. It was the first disease eradicated by the large use of the vaccine.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Jacobson v. Massachusetts in 1905 that the public good overrode personal freedom in supporting Massachusetts’ right to impose the mandate. This ruling set the precedent that personal freedom vs. public good.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

My civics classes stressed that the U.S. Supreme Court determined what is constitutional. Whether you or I agree has nothing to do with debate.

Robert L. Vian, Boise

Critical thinking

I hope language arts teachers take the opportunity today to teach Idaho students what language is appropriate to use in public, given the embarrassing signs that greeted President Biden on his arrival to Boise. There are a plethora of words that are suitable for showing disapproval.

History teachers can focus on what the grounds for impeachment are, as well as explain that one’s freedoms cannot come at the cost of another’s.

Meanwhile math teachers can review the numbers of votes received by Biden to confirm his presidency.

Science teachers can take the opportunity to explain how viruses are transmitted and how vaccines work. Perhaps they could team up with the math teachers to go over the cost of hospitalizations.

Let’s work on those critical thinking skills that are so sadly missing in Idaho’s adult population.

Lori Poublon Ramirez, Meridian

BSU football

I was in a state of depression Saturday following the Boise State football game. Normally I would be excited for a BSU win, but Idahoans are largely unvaccinated, setting records for COVID infections, and yet BSU fans congregate with no facemasks!

I have been longing for freedom to travel and attend events. I am fully vaccinated and should be safe from the worst effects of COVID, but I can be infected and in turn may infect others. My wife and I went to the tailgate area and were appalled by the lack of facemasks even among some BSU security staff. I chose not to use my game ticket. On the way out of the tailgate area I heard a young man ask his father about those two people wearing masks; the father said some people just like to wear facemasks!

I hate facemasks but wear them out of respect and to protect others. BSU should be ashamed. The coaches and athletic director have not endorsed vaccines and have been largely silent on facemasks. My protest will be an unused football ticket as long as COVID is raging and BSU is silent, even though I have been looking forward to the Oklahoma State game.

Eldon Hattervig, Garden City