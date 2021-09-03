Letters to the editor: Masks, vaccine, Gov. Little, Afghanistan

Letters To Editor

Freedom and consequences

There seems to be a lot of confusion these days about personal freedom, especially when exercising that freedom has public consequences.

I fully support an individual’s right to not be vaccinated. If, after consultation with your doctor, you decide getting a COVID vaccination puts you at medical risk, you should be free to decide to not get one. I have less sympathy for those who base their decision on social media or strange politics, but it is still their right to avoid being vaccinated.

However, there are consequences when you are exercising your rights. People are free to decide to drink too much alcohol. But there are consequences. You may not drive because doing so puts the public at risk.

Similarly, if you decide to not get the COVID vaccination, there are consequences because you put the public at risk. You may not be able to stay employed in the medical profession because you place a patient’s health at risk. You may not be able to enter a school or restaurant or fly in a plane without wearing a mask because you place others at risk.

Exercising personal freedom is an individual’s right. Pretending there are no consequences is wrongheaded.

William Rice, Boise

West Ada policy

How are educated parents of grade school students supposed to deal with the environment created by the “leadership” decisions of the West Ada School District? These parents understand that it is a proven fact that the delta variant will thrive indoors where there are unvaccinated people without masks. Most parents are in favor of mask mandates. Why then, are the minority “anti maskers” able to enforce their perilous will? It seems that if you have a “R” beside your name, you have lost the ability to make life and death decisions based on facts. What will it take to provide a safe place for our kids to get an education?

Jay Combs, Eagle

Thank you, governor

I am glad to see Gov. Little continuing to steer a sensible course that respects individual liberties regarding the recent increase in COVID cases. I’m particularly glad to see him rejecting the intrusive measures that didn’t work the first time, and continue to not work in neighboring states like Oregon, Washington and California. Your newspaper continues to push for more intrusive measures, but our neighbor states instituted indoor mask mandates again, and Oregon has once again banned indoor dining in many counties, and it has had no effect whatsoever on the rates of infection. On the other hand, there are some things that we know are effective, such as vaccinations and early and proper treatment. By urging vaccinations and mobilizing National Guard troops to supplement and assist health care providers, the governor is taking actions that will actually help, and that are within the scope of his office, and avoiding the urge to drastically shift the line between government power and individual liberty.

Mark Weaver, Kuna

Costs of COVID

The parents who are opting out of masks for their child should be required to sign a document saying that, if their unvaccinated child gets COVID, the parents will pay all medical expenses for treatment. Health insurance will not be accepted; as health insurance will not cover extremely risky activities which are voluntarily participated in.

Kathy Zuckerman, Boise

Masks and vaccine

Why wear a mask? According to medical findings, you can spread the virus for several days before you show any symptoms.

Why get the vaccine? My husband and I had COVID last year. I am still recovering. We both got the vaccine because your antibodies may last 3-6 months, but not last long term. We took the vaccine to stop the spread, to protect our grandchildren and other children who cannot get protection yet, to protect their teachers from harm, to help make it safe to be indoors again, to be a good citizen who cares about others in the community.

Most importantly, it is possible to eradicate this threat like we did with polio, but that possibility is slipping away. Without a majority of immunity implemented in a timely manner, the virus will continue to mutate, getting deadlier every time. Why would we take that risk?

Cheryl Richardson, Boise

Afghanistan

Once again the armchair generals and talking heads are at it, this time attacking President Biden for his wise decision to withdraw from the quagmire in Afghanistan that Bush got us into.

It was distracting, cowardly and un-American for the talking heads to be criticizing the Kabul evacuation while our heroic military were risking their lives to save Americans and Afghans.

Imagine if draft-dodgers like Mitch McConnell had been around in 1944 on D-Day. Omaha Beach, where Americans landed, has been described as “a terrifying maelstrom of chaos and death.” It has been stated that “All the careful planning ... couldn’t save the thousands of men who lost their lives that morning.”

One can imagine how today’s media would have responded. They would have criticized Roosevelt for going ahead with the invasion and Eisenhower for poor planning. And in the interests of “balance,” the media would have had reporters in Berlin to get Hitler’s views on the invasion.

For those who have criticized or are going to criticize President Biden’s decision, how about waiting until our valiant troops have completed their mission? Consider the limited options President Biden had, given how Trump had tied his hands and released 5,000 terrorists.

Gary L. Bennett, Boise

Think of others

My husband and I are seniors. We should be enjoying the last years of our lives. Instead, we are canceling all of our plans and closeting ourselves in our house so we won’t die of COVID. That’s no way to live.

Please people, no matter what you believe, think of others for a change and mask up and get yourselves vaccinated. That’s the only way people like us are going to be able to live out our last years with some degree of fulfillment and happiness.

If you listen and take those steps, you will have my undying gratitude.

Jean McNeil, Boise