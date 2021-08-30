Letters to the editor: Vaccine, Boise State games, commissioner’s resignation

Letters To Editor

Get vaccinated

I attended the Jon Pardi concert at the Western Idaho Fair. Prior to the concert, a representative for Saint Alphonsus put a plug in for people to receive a COVID vaccination. She was belligerently booed by many in attendance, mainly led by the older contingency in the crowd. These same people rightfully cheered the Navy Frogs, proudly sang the national anthem, applauded military service members and sang praise to doctors and nurses fighting COVID.

With vaccination trackers showing Idaho at only 41% fully vaccinated, COVID-related hospitalizations again exploding, exhaustive media coverage regarding COVID and the effectiveness of vaccinations, and the U.S. COVID death count at 650,000 and expecting to add another 100,000 by December, where does the belligerent anti-vaccination attitude come from?

I grew up with a simple set of social rules to not lie, cheat or steal, to respect other people and their property and do no harm to either, and that if you did something stupid you paid the consequences for being stupid. Incredibly, most of the people in the crowd have received many immunizations and vaccinations in their life. So why the stupidity now?

Respect others. Support health care workers and businesses. Get vaccinated.

Charles Mandeville, Boise

Boise State games

My wife and I have been careful wearing facemasks to protect ourselves and others and, we got the vaccine as soon as possible. I have been looking forward to many things including safely attending Boise State games. I have season tickets and planned to attend but I’m troubled by the increase in cases. The pandemic is surging throughout the country but is worse in states like Idaho where many refuse to get vaccinated or wear facemasks. Boise State says they intend to enforce a mask mandate at Bronco games but given mask resistance I’m very skeptical. Are ushers and security staff really going to remove those who won’t comply? Beer sales make the situation worse as I’m sure many are going to hold their beer and claim they are “actively” drinking.

I am going to ask my seatmates whether fans are acting responsibly before I commit to the second game. Jeremiah Dickey, if we do not feel safe are you going to refund our tickets? It’s not only mask resisters but people like me who are future ticket buyers. Sick or dead fans are not a good ticket promo. Bronco fans, please keep others safe and help make BSU’s job easier.

Eldon Hattervig, Garden City

Commissioner resignation

Mr. Paul Hildings’ resignation from the Ada County Planning and Zoning Commission is unfortunate, as he was a valued commission member. His resignation does not give his opinion of the Ada County commissioners’ selection of Dr. Ryan Cole for the Central District Health board more weight than anyone else. His opinions appear to be based on a hit-piece in the Statesman which reported estimated infection rates of 30,000 by mid-October, the use of Ivermectin as unsafe in high doses, and Dr. Cole’s views on masking and the COVID vaccines as reckless. Florida, population 21 million, has seen a recent peak daily infection rate of 21,000 that is now trending down. Are 30,000 new daily infections likely here? Lots of things, including Ivermectin and distilled water, are unhealthy in high doses. More studies are showing Ivermectin to be an effective therapy. It beats a ventilator. Let’s put the position of zoning commissioner in perspective. It’s not a highly paid, prestigious position. It’s giving back to the community. I, along with the other commissioners, only want to help in directing the county’s future growth. Paul, you win some, you lose some. Taking your ball and going home solves nothing. Is this the best hill to decide to die on?

Rod Wickstrum, Star

Hilding’s stand

To Paul Hilding: Thank you for your commitment to and work on behalf of the Ada County P&Z Commission. Unfortunately we will now miss your level of dedication to the efforts of the commission and to our local health board. Dr. Cole should not be appointed to the health board, and you rightly expressed your thoughtful concern for the health and safety of Ada County residents by resigning your position — although the loss will now be ours. You are to be commended for your stand. Regrettably, we may now be stuck with Dr. Cole.

Cora Yanacek, Boise