Letters to the editor: Pandemic, Biden, critical race theory, COVID-19 and schools

Letters To Editor

Control the pandemic

Can you believe this COVID pandemic is still with us? Why? Is it our fault? Perhaps we are unable to grasp virological concepts? Certainly, ignorance is not a valid reason. None of us wants to expose friends and community to a fatal disease. Do we just not care? No, not caring is an illness beyond belief. No one should believe his/her personal freedom outweighs others’ safety. That pathetic reason for not caring is undoubtedly invalid.

Actually, the gloominess of this pandemic could be worse. Continuing to not respond properly, increases the number of infections, allowing the SARS CoV-2 virus opportunities to evolve into more infectious, more lethal variants. Viral reproduction occurs only in living cells, so to control the pandemic, accessibility to us susceptible organisms must be slowed. The effective methods to limit viral reproduction are simple: restrict exposure to others by wearing masks and people distancing. The easiest, most comfortable way to control the pandemic is to vaccinate the total population. It is time to show we are informed, that we know what this pandemic can do, that we care about our family, our Idaho, and our world. Cease the nonsense, and help make the pandemic cease.

Thomas G. Hallam, Sr., Garden City

Critical race theory

The Idaho Way newsletter A weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Idaho Legislature’s attempt to ban critical race theory in public schools is an alarming attack on students’ First Amendment rights. The narrative that CRT will make white students feel guilty is misleading and dangerous. As a white student, learning to think about racism through a systemic lens has not made me feel guilty, but rather empowered me with the understanding that racism is not the fault of the individual, but the system.

Unfortunately, this attack on free speech has already been signed into law. But parents and students can reclaim classrooms by educating themselves and their children on anti-racism. If Idaho schools will not give us the education we need, then we must do it ourselves. If you need some place to start, google “Trying Together: Anti-Racism Tools,” which will bring you to a list of resources.

These legislators are banning CRT because they know how powerful this knowledge is, and they are afraid of raising well-educated, politically active young people that will hold them accountable for their oppressive policies.

Carly Werdel, Boise

America the Beautiful

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

It’s hard not to notice the massive growth we’re experiencing in Idaho. The influx of people is impossible to miss. One of the reasons folks are flocking to the Gem State, and one of my favorite reasons to love Idaho, is our abundance of public lands. Massive mountains, crystal clear rivers, moonscape desert… these are our big draws. Being outdoors is a way of life. Knowing this, it’s important to ensure we continue to be good stewards of the land, make certain it’s cared for and not “loved to death”, so to speak. There is federal money available -- through the America the Beautiful Initiative — to protect and conserve our public lands. Let’s not leave it on the table. Let’s make sure our investment in the land is on pace with the growth. Let’s invest in public lands.

Meredith Stead, Boise

Are you better off?

On Oct. 28, 1980, the only debate between candidate Ronald Reagan and Jimmy Carter, Reagan asked a question in his closing statement, “Are you better off today than you were four years ago?” It is a very simple question and needs to be asked once again today. “Are you/the nation/the states better off today than you were on Jan. 19, 2021?

Do you feel more secure with open borders where our enemies, terrorists, gangs, drugs, Covid, rapists, pedophiles, murderers come to America with free housing and free food?

Do you support Biden’s inflation rate that is the highest level in 30 years?

Do you support Biden’s wanting to raise the capital gains tax by 87%?

Do you support Biden and the Democrats in de-funding the police?

Do you support Biden wanting to ban all handguns?

Do you support Biden cancelling the Keystone oil pipeline?

Do you support Biden’s soaring gasoline prices going up over 100%?

Do you support Biden dumping the cheap insulin program for the citizens?

Do you support Biden in releasing billions and billions of dollars to Iran so they can continue their terrorist activities?

Are you safer today than you were on Jan. 19, 2021?

Galen Kidd, Boise

Health board

The following Ada County commissioners have voted to seat the most unqualified, politically motivated candidate, Ryan Cole, on the Central District Board of Health Board: Ryan Davidson – District 1, Rod Beck District 2. Remember these names when you next vote and choose whoever opposes them. I am so disgusted by these ignorant commissioners (Rod Beck states he “would go to him” if he had a medical issue...does he not understand Dr. Cole is a pathologist?) who put their own agendas ahead of public health safety and evidenced based information. We all deserve better.

Lani Gerber, Boise

COVID-19 and schools

As a retired educator and parent, I remember the occasional outbreak of lice. If a child was discovered to have lice, they were immediately removed from the classroom, isolated, parents or guardians were contacted, and they could not return until checked by a nurse to be sure the lice were completely gone. Parents of students in that class (at the least) received a letter warning them about the outbreak and urging them to check their own children.

Lice don’t put the infected child or a classmate in the hospital; there’s no risk to others no matter the underlying health conditions. Lice are visible, so it’s easy to determine who has them and are only spread through close contact.

COVID-19, particularly the delta variant, is highly transmissible, its presence is not visible and can be easily passed to many people. Parents are terrified of an outbreak of lice, yet a great many are adamant that there should be no precautions to prevent the spread of Covid, and school boards are acquiescing. It makes no sense.

Gayle Woods, Boise