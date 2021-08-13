Letters to the editor: Masks, water, dams, health board, infrastructure bill

Letters To Editor

Back to masks

The surges of illness in areas drunk on misinformation poorly disguised as “civil liberties” show a very clear and undeniable pattern. We cannot continue to abandon those in our communities who are most at risk: those with health conditions that prevent them from getting vaccinated and those too young to receive it. We need a balance of science and empathy to bring Idaho into the safe zone.

We need to go back to making masks required in public spaces. Mayor McLean was our saving grace in the first wave. Things are going to get much, much worse if we don’t. This variant is going to start killing our children.

Jessica Weddle, Boise

Water situation

Do Ada County residents want to risk how long we will have water? Is it too late to learn from history and will political decisions overrule scientific evidence and concerns for sustainability?

Why are county commissioners and city leaders more concerned about rooftops than the preservation of every parcel of existing farmland for precious aquifer recharge?

All around us surrounding states and counties are having shallow and deeper wells go dry.

We have no knowledge of how long this drought will be with us, and that affects everyone, not just well owners.

Our aquifers should be studied independently by Boise and results shared, reviewed with all stakeholders and with genuine concern for updated existing residential wells. This should be done before we lose more farmland and more wells.

This includes Boise city tax paying residents, still on wells, along with those residents outside city limits. In all fairness, during these tough times, the cost of housing should not include the cost of drilling a new well or paying Suez for city water.

Betty Bermensolo, Boise

Dam removal

I was surprised to read in my local paper about the Boise Lower Snake Dam protesters on the Boise River. It continues to both surprise and disappoint me that Idaho residents are protesting the removal of dams that have state-of-the-art fish passage, while the Idaho dams on the Snake River between Clarkston, Washington, and Boise have no fish passage. That blockage begins with Hells Canyon Dam. Idaho, before you start pushing for others to remove valuable assets, to the entire Northwest (including Idaho), you should look at the problems your dams have created in allowing fish to move further inland. When these dams have been addressed and remedied, then, and only then, should you start pressing others to take action.

Michael Cochrane, Kennewick, Washington

Masks in schools

As a substitute teacher, I have been fortunate to learn about the wonderful education and committed educators that our local students are experiencing. The Boise School District has decided to require masks in school; other districts have not. It seems some school administrators, boards and other “leaders” are shunning this healthier policy. In schools, kids learn the value of integrity, honesty, truth, facts, scientific methodology, history, government, decision making, etc. Now comes the delta variant, which is far more transmissible, more powerful and preying on younger populations. We learn in school to evaluate the downside risk when making decisions. In schools with no mandates, the worst-case scenario is that it will be likely that numerous teachers, students and their family members will become infected and some will die. How can our school “leaders” ignore what the kids are taught in school and make a decision to put their lives at risk? What would they say to a friend who has lost a child?

Jay Combs, Eagle

Reinstate Epperly

Hey, county commissioners, admit you blew it with your decision to not renew Dr. Ted Epperly’s contract to serve on the Central District Health board. The current stalemate over making a new appointment serves only to highlight your earlier blunder. Dr. Epperly, a renowned epidemiologist, is eminently more qualified than the current slate of replacement candidates or any others that you’re apt to find. Own up to your earlier poor decision and rectify the situation by re-appointing Dr. Epperly to the CDH. It would be a move that’s wise and intelligent, and might even be a first step in re-engendering some public confidence in today’s political maelstrom.

James Miller, Boise

Infrastructure bill

To Senators Crapo and Risch: Extremely disappointed in your vote on the wasteful infrastructure bill. You should be ashamed of yourself for deceiving your constituents that you are a conservative when actually you are a socialist! Your vote in favor of this bill shows you are a self-serving hollow suit and have no morals, values or integrity. Either you have been bought off or have something to hide and have succumbed to pressure in the D.C. arena. You should announce you are changing parties, TODAY, and stop pretending.

Fred Parker, Nampa

Thank you, Sen. Crapo

Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, demonstrated leadership this past week by voting in support of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

By manufacturing heavy off-road equipment in Idaho, our company, Diamond Z, is one of several manufacturers here who support over 6,000 family-sustaining jobs in Idaho and contribute $450 million to the state’s economy. However, our ability to further create jobs and add to the economy is limited because of an overdue opportunity to make a transformational investment in our infrastructure.

For example, there are over 1,102 miles of highway in poor condition in Idaho and over the last decade, commute times here have also increased by 11 percent, costing drivers nearly $400 a year. This directly impacts manufacturers’ ability to move product in and out of factories and maintain a high level of productivity. Once the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is in place, Idaho would receive $2 billion for federal-aid highway apportioned programs and $225 million for bridge replacement and repairs over five years.

I urge Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. House to follow the example by Sen. Crapo to do what’s best for our state, and our nation, by working together to get infrastructure done this year.

Brandon Simpson, general manager for Diamond Z, Caldwell