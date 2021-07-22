Letters to the editor: Boise’s community engagement, vaccine requirement, salmon, climate, Murgoitio Park

Letters To Editor

Community engagement

In five years, Boise’s Office of Community Engagement has grown, with plans to add next year.

With all that in-house public involvement expertise, one has to wonder why large segments of the community continually find themselves blindsided by major proposals like a multimillion-dollar Murgoitio Park land swap or a $100-plus-million Safdie library-cum-event center.

Then, once public opposition manifests to such not-very-well-thought-through projects, the city hires an outside consultant for $150,000 to $300,000, plus expenses, to try to reshape public opinion through focus groups and targeted media.

The millions spent on outside PR consultants would be better spent educating city staff in how actually to develop informed public consent from the get-go:

First, identify all who will be affected by a project, especially those who might later object.

From the very beginning, those affected “publics” must truly be involved in the proposal’s every aspect — no surprises.

Their concerns must be heard, their interests understood and acknowledged.

Better projects with far less backlash will result.

Gary E. Richardson, Boise

Carbon fee

Even before this awful summer, most Idahoans wanted the government to do more on climate change. One of the most popular actions is investment in, and subsidies for, low carbon energy. Our Congressional delegation supports the billion dollars per year budget of INL, for nuclear research and other low carbon energy technology.

If we agree we need to lower carbon pollution, why don’t we assess any price on it? Because companies pay zero cost to dump it into our atmosphere, and carbon dioxide persists for centuries, we are at a continual disadvantage to stop the increasing buildup of greenhouse gases.

Government sets rules for fair commerce. It’s not fair for companies to dump dangerous pollution that causes great cost to society at no charge. A policy framework called carbon fee and dividend charges the companies to pollute and returns the money as equal dividends to citizens. Over 3,500 U.S. economists recommend this approach. It is the most effective at rapidly reducing emissions, protects low and middle income earners, and saves the economy billions in health care costs. The House Energy Innovation Act and the Senate Save our Future Act take this approach. Ask our members of Congress to support them.

Nancy Basinger, Boise

Vaccine requirement

Thank you, St. Luke’s, Saint Al’s and Primary Health for caring about our health and safety. Please keep the conviction to do what’s right for public health, rather than caving to those who place their self-interest above the welfare of the people of Idaho. Stay safe and strong.

Sue Martz, Boise

Patient welfare

Many thanks to St. Luke’s and Saint Alphonsus for putting the welfare of their patients first. By requiring employees to have COVID vaccines, they are protecting the health and well-being of the greater Boise community. As a patient, I shouldn’t have to worry if visiting a hospital or a clinic will endanger my health.

I appreciate the fact our health care providers are not surrendering to conspiracy theorists or misinformation. They’re doing the right thing — making decisions based on science rather than bending to politics.

William Rice, Boise

Culture war

St. Luke’s is a private business, which already mandates influenza vaccine, hepatitis vaccine and other vaccines for all its employees. COVID-19 kills more people by far than influenza plus hepatitis, yet the level of vitriol about mandating the COVID-19 vaccine is unreal. A symptom of our toxic politics and pointless culture wars, demonstrated by the “election was stolen” and “Bundy for governor” signs at St. Luke’s Meridian at the July 19 protest. Shame on our politicians and “cultural warriors” proliferating this confusion and hatred.

Michael Koltonski, Boise

Save the salmon

I’m a youth salmon protector entering the 8th grade at North Junior High. I started fishing when I was 4 years old when my grandpa took me to Twin Falls. I learned more about Idaho’s wild salmon and steelhead issue through a field trip I went on in 5th Grade. I learned about salmon and steelhead and why there are fewer salmon in Idaho’s rivers than there used to be. I went on my first steelhead fishing trip in November 2019 in Riggins with my uncle’s high school best friend. He taught me a lot more about salmon and steelhead and how the dams affect the salmon and steelhead journey. This February I learned about Congressman Mike Simpson’s salmon bill. I’m so excited that Congressman Simpson has given the Northwest a chance to save the salmon. I’m asking Sen. Mike Crapo to support Congressman Simpson’s Columbia Basin Initiative and breach the four Lower Snake River dams. I encourage readers to call Crapo’s office in favor of this proposal.

Conor McCall, Boise

Murgoitio Park

I do not necessarily disagree with the editorial board’s opinion regarding the Murgoitio Park property; however, I believe that if you are going to make an argument for keeping the land as open space, you need to provide much better support and alternatives.

The editorial board’s proposed solution is for the Harris Ranch developers to donate the $15 million property to the city. They state that the developer should part with the parcel because, “they have done very well financially building houses in Boise, and it would be a sign of goodwill and a thank you to the city of Boise and its people for being given the opportunity to develop in our booming real estate market.” How can one reasonably argue that a developer should provide a $15 million gift as a “thank you” for being given the opportunity to develop?

After claiming that the Murgoitio property is worth $128 million, the editorial board goes on to cite the fact that breaking the covenant to build a park would trigger a $620,000 payment to the airport as another reason for keeping the property as open space. If the city can maximize this value, wouldn’t this be money well spent?

Keith Bagwell, Boise