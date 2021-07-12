Letters to the editor: Social justice, shelter task force, Ted Epperly, salmon

Letters To Editor

Teaching social justice

I teach social justice. Literally. It’s the name of one of my courses at Bishop Kelly High School. Social justice is an essential part of Catholic doctrine (see The Catechism of the Catholic Church, para. 1928), even if it hasn’t always been practiced perfectly. Somehow “social justice” has gotten a bad reputation. Numerous state legislators have suggested that it’s not appropriate for Idaho’s classrooms. They worry about “indoctrination” and making kids feel guilty. But I don’t believe that’s what happens in my classroom or in others around the state.

So what do I teach when I teach social justice? I present a vision for a truly just society, based on the teachings of Jesus of Nazareth and centuries of interpretation. This vision is founded on the conviction that all human life has dignity. Students search for answers to questions about human rights and responsibilities, how to support families of all kinds, what makes a just economy, the importance of global solidarity, and good stewardship of Creation. I encourage them to engage in local, state and national issues, based on their interests. The conversations are not always easy, but they are important and, ultimately, empowering to all involved.

Anthony Paz, Boise

Shelter task force

Now that the Shelter Better Task Force members have been announced, I’m disappointed in its make-up. This team’s charter is to develop a whole-city solution, but so many Boiseans do not have a voice on the task force – of the 34 neighborhoods across Boise, only the three adjacent neighborhoods close to the contested Interfaith Sanctuary site are represented by their leadership. Additionally, it seems there are stakeholders (Intermountain Fair Housing, Boise Rescue Mission) and several experts (police, fire, etc.) that are missing from the roster. Their knowledge and expertise are required to understand the impact of solutions to be formulated.

Finally, many cities have walked this path ahead of Boise, facing the challenge of dealing with a growing homeless population, selecting solutions and spending fortunes implementing them. Some have seen the devastation that Boise does not want to see, some have come up with better solutions and all have generated lessons learned from their experiences. I would encourage Mayor McLean to have outside experts join the team from these cities — let’s learn from their mistakes and triumphs.

Dave Fujii, Boise

Support for Epperly

I thank Dr. Ted Epperly for his 15 years of volunteer service as a member of the Central District Health Board.

Dr. Epperly is a world-renowned physician and physician educator. He retired as a colonel in the U.S. Army. His professional peers elected him president and chair of the American Academy of Family Physicians. He is a past member of the American Academy of Graduate Medical Education which oversees all medical residencies in the United States. He is the CEO of the Family Medicine Residency of Idaho, which trains family medicine physicians. I can’t imagine a more qualified board member who is willing to make hard decisions grounded in science and medicine.

I am saddened by the action of Ada County commissioners Rod Beck and Ryan Davidson who declined to reappoint Dr. Epperly at the conclusion of his term. Their disregard for health expertise, and their concern that somehow the Health Department working to keep all of us healthy is contrary to basic conservative principles bewilders me.

Kevin Learned, Boise

Save the salmon

I’m going into my freshman year at North Junior High. My grandpa grew up hunting and fishing in Idaho. Redfish Lake was a sacred place for him. He would always tell me stories about these beautiful fish painting the streams red as they returned to their spawning grounds to die. He admired the tenacity of these fish. Traveling 900 miles upstream to deliver valuable ocean resources to Idaho’s ecosystems. He said he hoped to join this beautiful cycle someday. When he tragically passed away in 2015, we sprinkled some of his ashes in Redfish Lake in hopes that he could swim with these fish. Please don’t let my grandpa die a second time. I’m calling on Sen. Mike Crapo to support Congressman Mike Simpson’s Columbia Basin Initiative, and I encourage readers to do the same. Breach the four Lower Snake River dams and save Idaho’s wild salmon and steelhead.

Nina Terhaar, Boise