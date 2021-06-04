Letters to the editor: Legislature’s outside counsel, Heritage Foundation, Idaho Freedom Foundation, federal unemployment

Letters To Editor

Outside counsel

I would like to ask Senator Winder: how much “expertise beyond what the Attorney General’s Office may offer” does it take to lose? When our legislature passes a law that has been specifically identified as unconstitutional before passing, why do you need to spend $470 per hour just to have it finally declared unconstitutional? You rightly declare that there may be a case to use outside counsel to avoid a conflict of interest with another branch of government. But are you willing to swear that every case you have farmed out at 10 times the cost to taxpayers did indeed involve such conflicts? If you are, call a press conference and please do so. And give us the details of each case that prove the conflicts, not just your opinion. Otherwise, quit trying to play us as chumps. This is not your money you are wasting, it’s ours: you know, the taxpayers of Idaho. Part of your job is to spend it wisely. But recent revelations and actions against the Attorney General’s Office indicate that you just don’t care to do so. Either follow guidance in what laws will stand up in court, or at the very least, lose less expensively!

Curtis Stoddard, Eagle

Heritage Foundation

The Statesman opinion page ran a thoughtful essay by the respected Heritage Foundation on May 24. This apparently was too much for a liberal reader, and it triggered a diatribe that accused the almost 50-year-old conservative organization of every atrocity he could think of. Apparently, well reasoned thought that conflicts with his worldview cannot be tolerated and must be canceled.

I submit that among Statesmen readers, the Heritage piece was appreciated by a far greater number than your reader will ever know.

Bruce Moore, Boise

Idaho prisons

I am writing to bring awareness to the plight of many at the prison in Boise. Three years ago our son and many others were sent to Texas and then the next year another place in Texas and last year to Arizona. Can you imagine the cost besides the fact that families couldn’t visit that far to bring hope for the future to them? Two months ago we were thrilled to hear they were moving him and others back to Boise. It was short lived. They had them box up their belongings...undergarments, toiletries, pictures, etc. Then they sat there for two weeks before coming to Boise where they were quarantined for supposedly two weeks- again without belongings. It was like they were in trouble! No exercise, not contact...just showers every three days and phone calls. They did feed them. Now it is over a month. The worst thing is no communication about anything. Why would they move them if they had no room or no plan? So frustrating for them and their families. I’d rather see them making license plates like the past! This is inhumane and nobody deserves to be treated like this!

Terri Ivie, Priest River

Interfaith Sanctuary

I read a lot about people trying to prevent Interfaith Sanctuary from moving to State Street. As a three-year homeless person, I would like to support that move and tell you my quick story on how much good Jodi and the staff do.

Three years ago, I was diagnosed with a killer illness in South Carolina, so I threw it all away and wanted to see Yellowstone, so I hopped on a Greyhound bus to Casper, Wyoming, to a Christian homeless shelter. They were no help and mean to me. I then saw Yellowstone and went to another Christian homeless shelter in Idaho falls and then Boise. All mean to me.

I finally found Interfaith Sanctuary after having a heart attack. Jodi was the first one to meet me at the gate, and she was kind to me. The entire staff was supportive of me, from Billy to Miranda to Cody to Ray Ray.

It was not a religious homeless shelter. It was a place that never asked anything of me. They housed me, fed me and helped me get on my feet.

I now have a job in Wisconsin.

The entire community of Boise supported me, a homeless person, from the police who never bothered me except to say hello and respect the rules to people who would stop by and give me a few dollars to get something to eat when I didn’t ask. I was just asleep on a bench and they would wake me up and give me $5 to$10.

A lot of nice people in Boise, Idaho.

William Kurps, Boise

Idaho Freedom Foundation

Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder calls the Idaho Freedom Foundation Idaho’s greatest threat to our democracy. I see Idaho’s legislative leaders as our greatest threat. It’s time for the career politicians to hang it up; they are no longer working in the best interest of the people of Idaho. There are only about 30 legislators worth keeping in office. Let’s hope for some new names on the next ballot.

Ann Knapton, Boise

Federal unemployment benefit

By removing a $300 per week federal unemployment benefit our Gov. Brad Little cast his vote to continue slave labor in Idaho. He and his fellow Republican elite are no different than the plantation slave owners pre-Civil War. They are dismayed that the slaves are not lining up to collect $7.25 an hour from their masters. The reason our slave owners are not finding slaves has nothing to do with the federal unemployment benefit. It has everything to do with paying a disrespectful non-living wage to workers. A wage that does not provide enough for basic housing, health care, transportation and decent food. Let’s stop doing business with companies that disrespect their workers and buy from companies that pay a living wage and treat their workers with respect. We also need to vote against Republican slave masters and vote for independent leaders that respect workers!

Kurt Smith, Boise