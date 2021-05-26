Letters to the editor: Dragonflies, Greater Idaho, execution, running for governor

Letters To Editor

Dragonflies

Spring showers bring summer bugs and I, for one, simply love them. My childhood fascination with insects led to a career in biology and education because I wanted to share my love of nature and promote an appreciation for the wonders of life. Summertime provides such a great opportunity for parents to take their children outdoors to “smell the roses” and learn together how creatures survive and interact with one another. Research tells us that unstructured play outside promotes creativity, confidence and happiness, three things in short supply these days.

The Treasure Valley is changing rapidly yet we know little about how this growth will affect our natural world. That’s why I’m assembling an army of citizen scientists (primarily kids and their parents) to find and take pictures of dragonflies because they’re incredible bioindicators of healthy Boise River communities. Get the app and please join us on this challenging adventure as we hunt down (without hurting) nature’s very best flyers who have been around for 300 million years. It won’t be easy, but it will be lots of fun with prizes for Boise’s top Dragon Masters. www.inaturalist.org/projects/finding-dragons-in-boise

Dick Jordan, Boise

Greater Idaho

I see where some Idahoans are dreaming about incorporating a large portion of Oregon and some of California because conservatives are a minority in those states. I’m sure they won’t mind ceding Teton, Latah and Blaine counties into California, as Democrats are the same minority in your state but a majority in those counties. Oh wait, that’s different. OK, not. I can’t wait for Californians to change the character of Idaho in those counties. Nancy Pelosi could be their representative. Thanks to fair-minded conservatives for realizing this can and would work both ways. Yahoo, California values in the heart of Idaho. Is that expression on your face caused by gas?

John Dillon, Eureka, California

Idaho execution

After reading the “Idaho execution” letter (May 24, 2021) re Mr. Gerald Pizzuto’s execution, I found it lacking in mention of his victims, Ms. Berta Herndon, 58, and her nephew, Del Herndon, 37, and the fact they were bludgeoned to death in 1986 after being bound hand and foot at their mountain cabin. Now, that’s a horrendous, heart wrenching way to die. Indeed.

Danell and Frank Wolf, Boise

Running for governor

Since Mr. Bundy wants to run for governor, I will throw my hat in the ring.

My desire is to petition Congress to allow all state,county and city employees plus all retired government employees to sign up for Medicare for health insurance. This would save taxpayers millions every year.

Next I demand that our representatives and senators push for world pricing on all prescription drugs we get through Medicare.

Next I would demand our representatives and senators vote for the infrastructure plan.

I also want to eliminate the filibuster. I want the HR1 voting bill to be passed.

I want to see a change in taxes. I want the standard deduction for singles at $30,000, head of household $45,000 and married filing jointly $60,000. The more money you have in your pocket, the more the state earns via sales tax. Raise taxes on the rich and corporations.

Companies that move manufacturing overseas can sell their product there.

I would also use the people in jail to glean the fields, and all that they collect will go to schools, nursing homes and the poor. If your nursing home is for profit, then buy your own food.

No more free rides for the rich.

Jerry Johnson, Payette