Letters to the editor: Federal unemployment benefits, wolves, Electoral College, Liz Cheney, property taxes

Unemployment benefits

In response to “’We Want People Working’: Little Takes Idaho Out of Federal Pandemic Unemployment Programs”:

Gov. Brad Little announced that Idaho will be opting out of a federal program that provides an additional $300 per week of benefits for the unemployed. This comes at a time when businesses are facing a labor shortage (more jobs available than people willing to work them). Moreover, our national inflation rate has hit 4.6%, well above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target. What these economic indicators tell us is that it is time for the government to stop pumping money into our economy in the form of expansionary fiscal measures. It is also time that the government abandon programs that incentivize unemployment. Gov. Little should be commended for this action and his leadership in returning our state’s economy to pre-pandemic levels. For more than a year, many members of our community have preached that data lead our policy making decisions related to public health. It is time that data inform our economic policy decisions, as well.

Andrew Bothke, Nampa

Killing wolves

The recent passage SB 1211 is a tragedy. We have shown time and again over the course of history that the needless slaughter of animals does nothing to advance our society or improve human lives. The impact that wolves have on ranchers is minimal. Improving husbandry and providing appropriate veterinary care would more than make up for losses to wolf depredation. The problem is these ranchers don’t want to provide care for their animals. They want to make money without investing in the proper infrastructure. They want to kill and manipulate nature, instead of working with it. I guess the question citizens of Idaho must ask themselves, is where does it end? Are we really OK with ranchers having a free pass to determine the survival of wild animals to suit their needs without any accountability or responsibility? Do we want to turn Idaho into a giant pasture, or would we rather preserve the beauty of the wild for our kids?

Shane Turner, Bothell, Washington

Federal unemployment support

Gov. Little made the right decision to end federal pandemic unemployment support. Some states might still be wise to maintain these programs, but Idaho no longer benefits from them and it’s possible they could even be doing harm. Idaho has one of the strongest labor markets in the country with 3.2% unemployment, well below what most consider to be realistic full employment. With such a strong number, it’s impossible to argue that we still need the temporary unemployment relief designed specifically to help the millions of workers affected by shutdowns early last year. We also know that job postings are currently at an all-time high nationwide (we’ve all seen the help wanted signs posted everywhere), meaning employers are having a harder time finding workers than they ever have before. The federal unemployment programs compete with those employers in a labor market like this, and they probably win at least some of the time. Vaccine availability for everyone who wants it means that avoiding COVID exposure is no longer a convincing excuse to stay on unemployment. Given all these factors, Gov. Little absolutely made the right call.

James Petzke, Meridian

Electoral College

The Electoral College. Let’s face it, it just doesn’t work. The popular vote has its drawbacks, such as the most populated states would elect the president and the candidates would only campaign in those states. Eventually states like Idaho would stop even getting involved. Not good.

But what about the district method as used by Nebraska and Maine? Each congressional district’s popular vote gets that electoral vote and the state’s majority-getter gets the two electoral votes assigned each state for their senators. In Idaho, we have two congressional districts. One is heavily Republican, and one is leaning more Democrat. That gives the possibility that at least one electoral vote goes to the Democrat. If the state’s popular vote is for the Democrat, the two senator electoral votes go to the Democrat also. Of course, there can be several different scenarios; but at least everyone would be able to hope their vote counts.

This does not ensure the candidate with the most votes wins. Maybe candidates would feel the need to campaign in more states. That should get more voters excited about the process.

Mary Walker, Boise

Liz Cheney

Our two Idaho Congressmen, Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher, voted recently to demote Liz Cheney for telling the truth, i.e., that Trump lost the 2020 election. This must mean that Simpson and Fulcher believe that Trump actually won the election. Accordingly, could they please enlighten us on the evidence they have to support their position? If they have no evidence, it follows that they have little regard for the Constitution they swore to uphold and even less regard for the truth. The lunatics seem to be running the asylum.

Don Lojek, Boise

Property tax bill

The property tax bill signed into law that was crafted by our republican legislators is yet another example of the wealthy of Idaho dominating the working middle class and poor. Why do Idahoans continue to support these people of no particular merit? Totally irresponsible people who refused to wear masks to protect their fellow legislators and citizens from COVID-19. People that are clearly eroding our democratic way of life by embracing conspiracy theories and lies. The reason there is very little tax relief in the bill is that Republicans want you to pay higher taxes while their rich donors pay little or no taxes. They want owning a decent home to be only for the rich that butter their bread. They really do not care if you are on a fixed income while your property taxes are soaring out of control. They want you to have to sell your house and rent from their rich donors that line their very deep pockets. Wake up Idaho! Let’s vote these Republicans out of office and vote in responsible legislators!

Kurt Smith, Boise