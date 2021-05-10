Letters to the editor: Voting by mail, Sen. Crapo ads, treatment of accuser, library trustees

Letters To Editor

Voting by mail

Voting by mail is safe and convenient especially for rural voters in Idaho. Using the Postal Service would provide ballots that can be studied over time, then easily mailed back to be verified. If voters decide to bring a legitimate ballot in person back to polling stations, they could do so.

A recent study by Stanford University Institute for Economic Policy research found that voting by mail did not result in a higher turnout for one party over another.

If there was another pandemic in the next elections, voters would be safer at home voting by mail than going to polling stations and possibly having to wait in lines.

John Paige, Chubbuck

Library trustees

I don’t live in Kootenai County, but the choice for library trustee seems pretty clear-cut: One is a library advocate, while the other wants to keep her “wonderful” community red. Not informed, not exposed to a broad array of thoughts, but red. But whose definition of red: A Marxist/Leninist view where dissidents are sent to gulags, excerpts from Chairman Mao’s little red book, or the election-denying, pandemic-denying, militia-embracing “red” of white supremacists?

I can just picture the “red” trustees scouring the internet to ensure the inclusion of the six Dr. Seuss books whose publication has ceased due to racist and insensitive imagery. Or the exclusion of any foreign language books as no one understands (or bothers to find out) what’s being said.

I think Kootenai County’s constituents can do better with someone whose primary focus is library advocacy. Keep politics out of the library. Your children will someday appreciate that you did.

Thomas J. Beatty, Boise

Sen. Crapo ads

U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo’s several full-page Statesman ads bragging about how he cares for the working people of Idaho are a poor misguided substitute for some actual financial assistance for the citizens of our state. Mike should do something about the seriously reduced Forest Service budget, which involves thousands of lost jobs, lost income, tax revenue and wilderness protection. Or maybe he could give a hand to Jodi Petersen in her efforts to really help those who are in serious need, as well as the other good organizations providing food and shelter to our most vulnerable citizens. Maybe help with the no-evictions policy until the COVID-19 mess is resolved. Then there are the property tax headaches. Or he could just advertise himself in full-page ads claiming that he “cares,” somehow, maybe.

Frank Juiliano, Boise

Treatment of accuser

The Victims’ Rights Amendment to the Idaho Constitution guarantees that victims be treated with respect, dignity, fairness and privacy throughout the legal process.

Last week, the House Ethics Committee convened to review the conduct of a House representative, who faced accusations he abused his power and took advantage of a female legislative intern.

As field director for Marsy’s Law for Idaho and someone fighting to strengthen victims’ rights, it was moving to see this young woman’s bravery to come forward and her resolve to bring accusations to authorities. The attempts to reveal her identity, harass and intimidate as a victim of sexual assault shows just how much further we still have to go.

In working with victims, I understand just how difficult the healing process can be in the months and years after an assault. The damaging conduct on display across the state in recent days and the backlash against her will only complicate and lengthen her transition from victim to survivor.

In a state with victims’ rights built into the Constitution, we must recognize she deserved better.

Pam Jagosh, Meridian