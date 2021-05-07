Letters to the editor: Wolves, vaccine, Interfaith Sanctuary, Legislature, Rep. Giddings, indoctrination

Letters To Editor

Wolves

The Idaho state legislature recently passed a law that would reduce the state’s wolf population by 90%, pushing the species to the threshold of emergency listing under the Endangered Species Act. Propelled by politics rather than reason, this bill is a violation of basic scientific premises, and places wolves — an ecologically and economically crucial species — in a vulnerable position.

Senate Bill 1211 allows for wolves to be killed by any method, including poison, shooting from a plane, or helicopter, and killing mother wolves denning with their pups. These tactics are not only cruel but nonsensical — killing wolves has not been shown to boost deer and elk numbers or reduce conflicts with livestock. Wolves actually keep prey populations healthy, and livestock-wolf conflicts can be managed successfully with non-lethal methods that are more effective, humane, and economical.

Wolves are an icon of our state and our country — wildlife watchers, hunters, and hikers alike agree to this sentiment. For this reason, S. 1211 has been opposed by many stakeholders, including the Idaho Sportsmen, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, and wildlife managers. Call Gov. Brad Little at 208-334-2100 and ask him to veto the egregious Senate Bill 1211.

Diane Ayres, Boise

Interfaith Sanctuary

I heard Mayor McLean intimate that Interfaith Sanctuary’s proposed 200 bed (plus mats) homeless shelter is not “large” because Salt Lake City has a larger shelter. Her comments disregard her community and ignores facts:

• Salt Lake City is decreasing shelter sizes by closing its largest shelter and implementing a scattered model.

• Salt Lake City employs a rigorous criterion-driven, community-involved process for siting shelters.

Facts also show how large and impactful to the surrounding neighborhood the Interfaith Sanctuary proposed shelter is:

• Of 534 homeless shelters in Idaho and surrounding states, the median size is 23 beds! Only 10 are larger than Interfaith Sanctuary’s proposal.

• The Salt Lake City area shelters are typically buffered from residences. They are not surrounded by many houses as in the Interfaith Sanctuary proposal where 10 homes share a property line. Only one Salt Lake City area shelter abuts two houses which are on large lots. Even the current Interfaith Sanctuary shelter is fully buffered from residential properties.

• Salt Lake City’s new large shelter has 300 square feet per guest, double what Interfaith Sanctuary is proposing.

The proposed Interfaith Sanctuary shelter is very large and will be very impactful to the neighborhood. Respectfully, Mayor, please don’t disregard your community and these facts just because the Salt Lake City mayor has a bigger shelter.

Gary Zimmerman, Boise

Indoctrination

We’re living in a time when mendacious arguments and intimidation are being used to attack the foundations of our society and government and indoctrinate people unable to think for themselves.

So a recent argument goes: Critical race theory engenders social justice indoctrination resulting in belief in social equity. And then, equity is a code word for Marxism and that means Communism!

Now, fairness and impartiality are being called dangerous and labeled Marxist.

This reminds me of a speech I attended in the early 1970s sponsored by the John Birch Society. The topic was, “The Civil Rights Movement is a Cover for a Communist Takeover.” The speaker, who was Black, wove a version of American history that traced socialism (as the doorway to communism) all the way from Franklin Roosevelt back to Thomas Jefferson and practically everyone in between.

This kind of delusional thinking is dangerous and is now being used to attack public education, something the radical right has long wanted to do away with. Educated people are more likely to think for themselves and not be susceptible to the indoctrination of delusional ideas.

Brian Goller, Boise

Vaccine

Many Americans would rather believe misinformation then trust the COVID-19 vaccine.

Wally Humphries, Boise

Legislature

Dear legislators,

Please shut down and go home! You have become the laughingstock of not only Idaho, but most of the country. I cannot wait for the next election!

Dennis James, Eagle

Poor treatment

Just when I think I can’t be more disgusted with our Republican legislators this session, with their sole focus of taking away power of the people, they outdo themselves. I am appalled at the treatment of the 19–year-old intern who accused the now-ousted Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger of rape. Not only does her recounting seem very credible, but von Ehlinger had previously been warned about his behavior toward women by other legislators. Von Ehlinger’s attorney immediately released the victim’s name, and far-right groups posted her name, details of her life and a photo. Rep. Priscilla Giddings also released the victim’s name, and along with Rep. Dorothy Moon, laughed and snickered during the intern’s testimony. Rep. Heather Scott wanted to charge the victim with filing a false police report. (Scott has previously made comments that female legislators get ranking committee appointments only “if they spread their legs”.) What is wrong with these people, especially female legislators? Would they want their daughter(s) treated so badly?

In keeping with the Republicans’ moniker of RINO (Republican In Name Only) for Republicans they deem too liberal, I suggest these female legislators trying to destroy a fellow 19-year-old female intern WINOs — Women In Name Only.

Janell Carr, Boise

Rep. Giddings

Count me in as another person who thinks Rep. Giddings should bear consequences for sharing the identity of Jane Doe. Given that Rep. von Ehlinger had been warned previously about crossing inappropriate lines before, that an ethics investigation was occurring and taking into account the inherent power imbalance between a legislator and an intern — none of that warrants releasing this young woman’s identity. That decision was a cruel, immoral choice.

Does Priscilla Giddings think that her actions are the price she has to pay to be in the Boy’s Club of her caucus? If so, I am saddened because as an elder stateswoman, she has the power to change the rules. Either she doesn’t see that or she doesn’t want to, neither of which gives me confidence in her leadership ability.

Leslie Freeman, McCall