Letters to the editor: Climate, initiatives, wolves, Kustra

Letters To Editor

Growing Climate Solutions Act

On Earth Week 2021, Sen. Mike Crapo along with 16 other Republican cosponsors — including Senate Agriculture Committee Ranking Member John Boozman and Senate Minority Whip John Thune — and 17 Democrats reintroduced the Growing Climate Solutions Act.

This bill is a market-based approach to mitigating the increasing effects of a changing climate. The act empowers farmers, including producers right here in Idaho, to voluntarily participate in carbon markets certified by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Farmers who depend on their cash crops could now be rewarded for sustainable agricultural practices that sequester carbon in our atmosphere by entities seeking to offset their greenhouse gas emissions.

The act is just the right kind of policy approach for Idaho. Thank you, Sen. Crapo for seeing the need to build a brighter and cleaner future for Idaho, our farmers, and people by cosponsoring the act. I urge you to continue working across the aisle towards more consensus on other climate-friendly legislation like the Growing Climate Solutions Act that will benefit Idahoans for generations to come.

Dave Rogers, Meridian

Mob rule

Before SB-1110 passed, a legislator shared that while they appreciated citizens’ rights to the initiative we need to guard against “direct democracy,” which the founders warned could lead to “mob rule.” The idea of “mob rule” suggests a loud and overbearing minority forcing their will upon the majority.

What happens if a loud minority infiltrates the legislature or other elected offices? Is it possible incessant politicking, aggressive tactics and unyielding pressure of Idaho’s ultra-right think-tank transformed our legislature into a “mob” with the intent of shaping public opinion, policies and legislation into its image and narrowly focused ideological agenda?

The outcome of SB-1110 suggests the majority was overruled and silenced. What other pieces of legislation followed similar trajectories — public education, targeted picketing and power grabs come to mind? How many instances during this legislative session can you honestly say Idahoans’ best interests were the primary objective? When Idahoans’ interests weren’t upheld, who was being served?

The people are obligated to hold elected officials accountable for their actions. Get informed and involved. Support efforts to regain your initiative rights. Vote out legislators who lost their way and prioritized special interests over those of Idahoans. Make your voices heard and your votes count.

Jolene Heinze, McCall

Wolves

I firmly believe that Idaho Fish and Game needs an all-woman biologists staff.

Apparently the men out there do not have the courage to tell the truth about wolves and to defend them.

Maybe another look at the Yellowstone and Jackson Hole work concerning predators would be helpful.

Coyotes take lambs, and bears take most of the spring elk calves. Wolves keep the numbers of both of these predators under control.

Remember that we reintroduced wolves for all the right reasons.

By the way, I have a degree in wildlife biology.

It is morally wrong to kill wolves. Consulting your Bible, you will find at least two references concerning those who destroy the creation being in danger of Hell fire.

By the way, why is Fish and Game not called Fish and Wildlife?

There are a lot of non-game species out there that could use some serious attention.

Odos Lowery, Boise

Initiatives

This year’s Republican legislature passed Senate Bill 1110, and Republican Governor Brad Little signed it into law. This law limits the ability of Idahoans to propose initiative laws and referenda. In other words, it takes power away from the people. This has been a theme of this year’s legislature. Idaho hardly has any “problem” with initiatives. In our 131 year history, 31 initiatives have been proposed, and 16 have passed. We’ve only had six referenda, with 2 passing. I became a Republican because I cherished freedom and the right of the people to govern. Today’s Idaho Republicans remind me of the gasbag, pro-Government Democrats I grew up loathing. Shame on them!

Thorpe P. Orton, Boise

Kustra’s columns

As a graduate of Boise State and someone who has the privilege of teaching undergrads, I am embarrassed by the example of public discourse set by Bob Kustra in his April 25 opinion column. Kustra presents no substantive argument nor makes any attempt to address the concerns of those with whom he disagrees. Rather, his diatribe consists mostly of name-calling and ad hominem attacks. This kind of behavior may be fine for the playground but is unfit for a harmonious, pluralistic society.

Tate Fegley, Boise