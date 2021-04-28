Letters to the editor: Emergency powers, critical race theory, Legislature, President Biden

Letters To Editor

Emergency powers

The issues surrounding the governor’s powers during an emergency can be summed with a simple question: In an emergency, do you trust our state legislature to be in charge? This a group that can foul up a one-car funeral. I, for one, do not trust these legislators to do anything other than pursue either their own agenda or, more accurately, the twisted, hypocritical agenda of the Idaho Freedom Foundation and its out-of-state financial supporters. Come on Idahoans, tell these legislators we’ve heard enough of their craziness and it’s time for them to go home.

John Holleran, Boise

Biden’s first 100 days

Biden’s first 100 days opinion leaves out some important facts: signed over 50 executive orders, 22 reversed Trump’s policies, with no bipartisan effort. He destroyed the XL pipeline and 11,000 jobs. We were energy-independent; he canceled that. He removed all the protections we had on the border and has now created a crisis of allowing illegals and drug cartels. He delegated VP Harris to handle the border; where is she? He has put “Americans Last “ now and is catering to only BLM and has referred to all of the USA as “systemic racists.” He is demonizing our police while condoning riots by BLM and Antifa. He is creating welfare dependency and discouraging people to work. He promotes abortions but claims to be Catholic. Pack the courts, destroy voter integrity by moving all aspects from the states to federal level; is that progress? Next remove our gun rights and change our zoning to allow low-income housing with no code requirements. Are you woke yet? You should be. Wake up people. The left is leading us down a socialist, communist path. Biden’s first 100 days should be described as “destroying America and her freedoms and liberty,” and he’s only just begun.

Rosemary Smith, Challis

Critical race theory

Regarding recent letters about critical race theory, I agree we should try to understand what it is before an opinion or position is established. I encourage everyone to read an article, titled The Courage of Our Convictions, dated April 22, 2021, written by Christopher Rufo. Mr. Rufo is a senior fellow and director of an initiative on CRT for the Manhattan Institute. He’s written a series of research articles about critical race theory. Regardless of what appears to be his conservative leanings, the historical references in his articles provide a valuable perspective into critical race theory’s Marxist left origins based upon “capitalist vs. worker” philosophy to its present race-centered application. I’ve tried to review material from sources supportive of critical race theory and those opposed to critical race theory’s applications in our education system. I’m not a fan of popular phrases or widely circulated sound bites for such an important issue. After review of the letters to the Statesman and most recently Mr. Rufo’s research, there is clearly a basis for rejecting critical race theory in our schools in favor of using a more constructive approach to informing students about the good and bad in our history.

Celia Wilbur, Eagle

Legislative circus

We needed you to set budgets, fund education and fix property taxes.

What we got was conspiracy theories, sexual harassment, attacks on education and unconstitutional attempts to usurp power from citizens and from the governor during an emergency. As ring masters of this circus, Representative Bedke and Lt. Gov. McGeachin should be ashamed of themselves and should be voted out of office.

Stop the power grabs and stop fixing problems that don’t exist. Idaho will pay dearly for defending the indefensible in the courts for years to come. Just do your job, then get out of town.

Richard Hardy, Boise