Letters to the editor: Critical race theory, Boise parking ordinance

Letters To Editor

Critical race theory

Is this teaching critical race theory? “Its foundations are laid, its cornerstone rests upon the great truth, that the negro is not equal to the white man; that slavery- subordination to the superior race-is his natural and normal condition. This, our new government, is the first, in the history of the world, based upon this great physical, philosophical, and moral truth.” Alexander Stephens, Vice President of the Confederacy. He gave this speech in March 1861, after the new Confederate government was formed.

Rep. Scott and others in the Idaho House, is this what you are worried about Idaho children learning in our classrooms? Are you worried that people may learn about these flaws and terrible misdeeds that have occurred in our history? The belief of the superiority of one race over another is a very important part of our history. Many believed and some still do that Whites were superior to African Americans, Native Americans and Asian Americans. To understand our history and our culture we need to know what has occurred and to make sure some of those events never happen again.

Mark Mering, Boise

I am now a criminal

A recent ordinance passed by the Boise City Council has changed street parking regulations. I can no longer park my car in front of my house for more than 72 hours, after which I have to move it at least 8 houses away (three streets away in my case) for at least 24 hours.

I brought up this issue with the city council before the vote and their response was that it will only be enforced if a complaint is filed. So, it’s legal? Unless a complaint is filed, after which it becomes illegal?

If I break into my neighbor’s house and he doesn’t complain, is that legal? If I shoplift from a store and they don’t complain, is that legal? Yet somehow, parking my car in front of my neighbor’s house eight houses away is the law. As if he won’t complain.

The council is trying to solve a problem for places like apartment complexes where more than one person could be allowed to park there. But this solution doesn’t work for homeowners.

I guess I shouldn’t feel so bad. Because now I live in a neighborhood where 20% of us are criminals.

Gary Stringham, Boise

Misunderstanding critical race theory

Now that the Idaho House has suspended its own rules to bulldoze H377 through, it is time for those who support academic and intellectual freedom to urge your state senators to vote no on H377.

H377 threatens to defund educational institutions because of some legislators’ complete misunderstanding of critical race theory as a theoretical framework for analyzing systemic inequities. The vague language of this rushed bill will have the desired effect of discouraging robust intellectual exchanges and analyses out of an abundance of caution.

The fact that all of the education monies and budgets pre-k through higher ed have been held hostage in the House this session because of fears over social justice and critical race theory speaks volumes about the value this body places on education. However, this bill reveals how the Idaho Legislature underestimates our youth. I find young people today well-informed, inquisitive, civically minded and eager to make a “more perfect union.” To think they haven’t already formed opinions, talked about big ideas, done their own research but rather need to be protected from deep critical analysis is to devalue them. If you haven’t noticed, they are already leading the way on issues of social justice.

Kendal Shaber, Boise