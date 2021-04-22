Letters to the editor: Critical race theory, social justice, airstrip, teacher pay, election laws

Letters To Editor

Critical race theory

The Idaho House just enhanced its reputation as the “worst Legislature in history.” They accomplished this feat by not passing the teacher’s pay increase. What’s the reason that it didn’t pass? It was because the Aluminum Foil Hat Contingent of the House wanted to prevent critical race theory from being taught in Idaho’s schools.

Briefly, critical race theory is the thinking that race affects society, culture and laws and how they all evolve. Unless you’ve been in a coma for the last few years you should be aware that race does affect just about everything in our daily lives.

Ignoring these facts is the political equivalent of closing one’s eyes, sticking one’s fingers in their ears and screaming “la-la-la-la-la.” Our stalwart band of Northern Idaho representatives – Scott, Giddings and Dixon – have once again revealed that rational thought has no place in Idaho politics.

We must elect people who live in the 21st century. Our current ‘representatives’ sure don’t represent us.

Gil Beyer, Sandpoint

Election laws

It is outrageous how the Democrats are purposefully misleading and outright lying about the new Georgia election laws, from President Biden down to the street-level activists with their megaphones. They work on the principle that if something is repeated enough it becomes fact, therefore emboldening their positions. Facts are ignored and disregarded, and this deception extends to most of their social interpretations and pronouncements.

This willful misleading gathered momentum with the complete misrepresentation of candidate Biden being a moderate. The Democrats are now acting like children with their hands in the cookie jar.

Michael A. Civiello, Boise

Mandates

When Rep. Jim Jordan aggressively pressed Dr. Anthony Fauci for answers he cared not to give, and Rep. Maxine Watters intervened, telling Rep. Jordan to, “shut your mouth,” the scene may have given a snapshot of a bigger picture.

Jordan’s impatience and frustration may well have reflected the disposition of many Americans completely worn out by all the COVID mandates, and Watters’ reaction reflected the Democrats’ disposition toward Americans who disagree with them.

Ronnie Rasmussen, Payette

Social justice

In answer to P. D. Relig’s question concerning “social justice,” this country is based on individual justice not social justice. The Soviet Union, Nazi Germany, Cuba, Columbia, Red China, etc. were or are based on social justice. Some of our representatives know this and are holding their stand. Universities, some churches and many public and private schools are all in for social justice.

Gary Parfit, Star

Airstrip

Regarding a recent story about Mike Boren, Mike is simply seeking a conditional use permit in Custer County to make available for emergency use their grass pasture that they occasionally use to land small aircraft. All well within their private property rights and their rights in running their farm and ranch operations across the state of Idaho. Again, we are talking about a grass pasture, not some sort of fancy paved airstrip for Lear jets.

Arguably they might not even need the conditional use permit. They only applied for one out of an abundance of caution to ensure there is no doubt that the location can be used for medical, mechanical and fire-related emergencies as a public service.

Other arguments about ruining “peace and tranquility” are just nonsense given the area is a hotbed for aviation activity as a jumping off point for backcountry flying and activities Idahoans love.

Custer County officials should see through the falsehoods and protect the private property rights of the Boren family and approve their offer of this location as a critical service for emergencies.

Kasey Lindsay, Boise