Letters to the editor: Social justice, buzz words, indoctrination, school activities

Letters To Editor

Social justice

When Rep. Ron Nate and other Idaho lawmakers attack social justice, they should know that for many minorities, social justice means voting, fair housing, equal justice before the law, ending segregation and discriminatory hiring practices, etc. I’m not sure what he thinks it means, but when Mr. Nate criticizes social justice, what some people hear is “I’m racist.” That was the reaction that several of my black friends and colleagues had when I shared some of Mr. Nate’s quotes with them. I wonder if the university where Mr. Nate teaches — and the church that owns it — have thought about the optics of a prominent employee condemning social justice?

The values I was raised with in Idaho support the kind of equity, fairness and non-discrimination that social justice represents to many people. If that isn’t what Mr. Nate means to condemn, he should choose his words more wisely.

Finally, Mr. Nate will soon be receiving a letter from a friend of mine. When he gets it, I hope he carefully, honestly listens. Because one thing has been conspicuously absent from all the talk about “social justice” by Idaho legislators — the perspective of anyone who isn’t white.

Jared Cutler, Beavercreek, Ohio

Republican buzz words

Recently the Idaho Legislature rejected the bill to fund K-12 education on a 34-34 tie vote because teachers — whom they “love” — are teaching critical race theory and socialism, all part of cancel culture, they contend.

Here are my definitions of the Republican buzz words: a) cancel culture: any criticism of American history that does not comport with a glowing view of the United States as a perfect country, b) critical race theory: the contention that the history of our country should include an unblinking view of our history, the good, the glorious and the shameful), c) socialism: an acknowledgment that an economic approach other than American-style capitalism may provide economic dignity and advancement to citizens.

The irony of the Republican use of the term “cancel culture” is that they are the ones trying to cancel American culture themselves by embracing their fatuous history of a mythical country, apparently believing that if citizens understand our unvarnished history, they will no longer love their country. This is the same view once advanced by Japan and Germany and other authoritarian countries to justify wars.

The Republican mindset is dangerous and will eventually destroy our country and its ideals.

Terry Gilbert, Boise

School indoctrination

The recent news release from Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin announcing the formation of a school indoctrination task force “to protect our young people from the scourge of critical race theory, socialism, communism, and Marxism” fits well with the recent actions of a few extreme right wing legislators in the Idaho House and a well-organized lobby effort by the Idaho Freedom Foundation.

McGeachin’s news release, replete with inflammatory rhetoric, uses language that includes misleading exaggerations, innuendos, and half truths that are deceptive and often just plain untrue. With input and encouragement from the IFF, the actions of McGeachin and some of her colleagues are an attempt to bully and intimidate Idaho legislators and citizens. They are bashing our educational system to push their extremist agenda and using the budget process as the battering ram.

This march to the extreme right in Idaho’s legislature and administration should be of major concern to every moderate Idahoan whether Republican, Democrat, or Independent. The losers will be Idaho children.

Please don’t allow Lt. Gov. McGeachin and a handful of extremist legislators hold Idaho’s educational system hostage to further their agenda. Speak out! Demonstrate! Vote!

Roy Schiele, Boise

School activities

Regarding the Idaho Legislature’s effort to establish a revue board overseeing high school athletics and activities:

Dear IHSAA Board,

Don’t fight this legislation. Embrace it. Even better, turn the entire high school activities operation over to the Idaho Legislature, including the home phone numbers of legislators so parents will know who to call to complain about their kid’s coach or how much playing time their young athlete is getting. And don’t forget about the cheer squad -- let local politicians weigh in on decisions regarding uniforms.

By doing the above, in short order the legislature will be pleading for the reestablishment of the IHSAA, begging them to take the thing back.

Timothy Rosandick, Caldwell