Letters to the editor: Interfaith Sanctuary, filibuster, tax cut, initiatives

Letters To Editor

Interfaith Sanctuary move

There are two indisputable issues behind the current Interfaith Sanctuary controversy. First is the immediate need for more temporary shelter in our community. We wish there were enough affordable housing in Boise. Unfortunately, there is not, and the situation is deteriorating. The current housing waitlist is two-plus years. It affects those currently unhoused and threatens many more as current rental assistance packages end.

Second is that Interfaith Sanctuary, its residents, staff and leadership have demonstrated greater and more sustained expertise and success at bridging people back into community than any of its detractors. They do this work well. If you don’t know this, you haven’t looked. If you expect multiple or more well-appointed facilities around town, we need the immediate funds and space to make it happen.

In addition, much of the noise around the shelter move has been inaccurate, and some deliberately deceptive. It’s a shame. Most of us have needed help in our lives — some more than others. Count yourself extremely lucky if you have not suffered housing, health or job insecurity.

We have a community to build, urgent human needs; we can’t thrive until all have the opportunity for safety and necessary support. Support those providing it.

Denise Caruzzi, Boise

Kill the filibuster

Let’s look at the filibuster. When a political party wins the general election in the U.S., they win the right to execute their agenda. That’s what winning intends. The incentive is to win. With the filibuster in place, the incentive to win is still great, but even if you lose, you still wield immense power to stop the legislation being pushed by the winners. That is the problem. The winner is entitled to their agenda. The losers aren’t. They have to contend with the results. If they don’t like it, they should work harder to win next time. By enshrining the filibuster into the game, you dis-incentivize the need to win somewhat. The filibuster completely turns the results of an election on its head, resulting in a stagnation in Congress that slows legislation to a standstill and may even stop the legislative process. The filibuster is not in the Constitution and it should not be in the legislative process. Get rid of it now when you can Democrats, because you know the Republicans would if they were in your position. Return governing to what it was intended to be, winner takes all, regardless of party.

James Pendleton, Boise

Tax cut, initiatives

Please consider contacting your Idaho State Senator and ask them to vote no on these two bills:

House Bill 332 which will be a tax rebate amounting to, on average, $78 for most Idaho tax payers and $8,863 for the top 1% income tax payers. Idaho will likely lose $389 million in federal funds from the American Recovery Plan Act, due to the provision that for every $1 in state tax cut, the federal funds to the state are reduced $1. These federal funds are needed for Idaho schools, roads, and other infrastructure. Idaho ranks 50th in K-12 per student funding. References: Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy, March 16, 2021 (idahocfp.org) and Center for Budget and Policy Priorities (cbpp.org)

Senate Bill 1110, which makes it impossible for ordinary citizens to pass an initiative, like Medicaid expansion which was successfully passed recently. Only large, massively funded organizations will be able to afford to hire enough people to get the signatures required.

William Brudenell, Boise