Letters to the editor: Interfaith Sanctuary, Idaho Legislature, voting

Letters To Editor

Questions unanswered

Veterans Park neighbors participated in a meeting with Interfaith Sanctuary representatives at the proposed State Street location. Unfortunately, this meeting was another attempt by Interfaith Sanctuary to dodge many of the same questions that were asked during the February online meeting. To date, there are over 300 submitted questions from February that are unanswered. During the in-person meeting, the Interfaith Sanctuary attorney stated that the questions/answers would be part of the P&Z response. Why not now?

Interfaith Sanctuary continues to answer questions with questions and shames neighbors for asking questions they don’t like, yet said they want to mend fences with the neighbors. Where are the plans and procedures on how this shelter plans to operate?

This neighborhood is rightfully concerned about the impact this shelter will have and yet, Interfaith Sanctuary has done no impact studies.

Veterans Park neighbors continue to be advocates for housing, not warehousing. The design of this proposed shelter features over 200 bunkbeds. Other cities are moving away from large, warehouse type shelters and moving to room-based housing where residents thrive due to better safety and privacy.

Veterans Park neighbors should not be vilified by Interfaith Sanctuary to the public in wanting what is best for everyone involved.

Elizabeth Khan, Boise

Support Interfaith Sanctuary

I am writing to express my support for Interfaith Sanctuary and their proposed move to the former Salvation Army building on State Street. I have read the proposal for this site and am impressed with the comprehensive and compassionate approach to support homeless Boiseans. As a community, we must care for all our neighbors, not just the privileged home-owning ones. The level of homelessness in this country is a disgrace, and Boise is no exception. Recently skyrocketing housing costs and economic disruption from COVID-19 are only exacerbating the problem. The proposal for the State Street facility includes plans for controlling foot and vehicular traffic and outlines programming that will offer homeless clients a path to greater stability, self-sufficiency and dignity. Providing shelter and supportive programming to homeless individuals and families is not only moral but will strengthen our community.

I was disgusted by the vile outpouring of anger and NIMBY exclusion expressed at recent public meetings and want to be clear that such hateful attitudes are not universal. Villainizing the homeless, or those who advocate and support them, based on “what if” and “could be” reveals both the cruel selfishness and uninformed bias of those who oppose this project. They should be ashamed. The fear-based attacks on Interfaith Sanctuary should not and cannot be allowed to win. The zoning application for Interfaith Sanctuary must be approved.

Margaret Harloe, Boise

Legislative session

This letter is to House Speaker Rep. Scott Bedke and Senate ProTem Chuck Winder.

The decision to shut down the legislative session due to House members testing positive for COVID-19 is a shame, as could have been completely avoided by following the guidelines of the CDC. As these guidelines have been ignored and now you have infections that were preventable, the cost to the Idaho taxpayer is over $300k for a two-week shutdown. Idahoans should not pick up the tab for this egregious error in judgment. Therefore, each legislator must reimburse $3,000 back to the state as this cost that should not be on the backs of the people you all represent. You made this shutdown happen, and the people of Idaho should not tolerate such behavior. Pay up now! Otherwise go on the record to oppose your decision to do the right thing so that the public can review your legacy at the polls. Shame on you for allowing the infection and disruption of Idaho citizens’ expectation to do the business of the people in a safe and effective environment under COVID-19 protocols. Yes, COVID-19 is real. Mask up and get the job done!

Stewart Wilder, Boise

Voting

Now in Georgia it is illegal to offer someone waiting in line to vote a drink of water, or a seat. I’m amazed by the detailed law that assumes people have to wait in line so long they might need a drink of water. That law would be unnecessary if voting was so accessible that people didn’t have to wait in line. That would have the added benefit of encouraging more people to vote, but I guess that is not a benefit in Georgia.

Jill Jasper, Boise