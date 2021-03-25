Letters to the editor: Initiatives, development, Davidson, tax cut plan

Letters To Editor

Kill initiative bill

The theme of the Idaho Legislature this year was stated by House Majority Leader Mike Moyle when he said, “Voting shouldn’t be easy.” That came during debate on a bill that would have made it a felony to take your neighbor’s absentee ballot to a drop-off point for them.

Another bill would have tossed out all votes for president on absentee ballots.

Those look to be dead for this session, but the bill that most threatens the power of voters is S1110, and it’s very much alive. It makes it all but impossible to create an initiative or referendum. That right is explicitly stated in Idaho’s constitution.

While the Legislature is in recess because of COVID cases, it’s a good time to send an email to your representatives about S1110. They will have a little extra time to read constituent emails. A vote in the Idaho House is imminent upon their return.

Tell them you don’t think voting should be difficult and that you want to keep your right to vote on initiatives in Idaho.

Rick Just, Boise

Downtown development

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean disregarded residents and business owners of Downtown Boise’s East Side approving, via a tie-breaking vote, to rob the Downtown East Side community of their property and community values, putting millions into the pockets of Tommy Ahlquist and BVA. This approves building one of the tallest Idaho buildings in a tree-lined, quiet community neighborhood: impacting traffic, bicyclists, pedestrians, noise and light pollution, ruining this historic part of Boise. Mayor McLean and three City Council members completely ignored the Blueprint Boise and Eastside Master Plan, the controlling rezoning documents; the “Rules” by which they are supposed to create stable and consistent development. This is “spitting” on the Rule of Law for the benefit of one rich and powerful person. The mayor’s reasoning is that Boise is “desperate for housing,” but as discussed, this project only provides 100 apartments while there are many hundreds of apartments recently completed, under construction, and under development. This project is a flea on the housing elephant’s back. Most of the project is commercial, the need for which is doubtful. This is a blight on our mayor and a blight on one of the most peaceful and desirable neighborhoods in downtown Boise.

Jeremy Gray, Boise

Commissioner Davidson

It’s worth remembering: elected officials have a duty to fulfill their actual job tasks. That does not include sharing personal opinions about non-work related items on official government social media accounts or using their status to ask favors of a judge.

And yet, that is exactly what Ada County Commissioner Ryan Davidson has done. The mission statement from the Ada County website reads, “Our decisions are informed by a commitment to protecting the quality of life of every resident of Ada County in a fiscally responsible manner.” How does using our tax dollars to post biased personal statements or asking a judge for special treatment fit into that mission?

It seems to me that our growth would give a commissioner some sort of work. Rather Ryan uses his public office for personal gain and possible illegal activity. The county commission control the 4th Judicial District’s budget and any threat whether perceived or real, interferes with the court’s ability to fairly and impartially conduct judicial proceedings.

Ryan’s actions show us he has no interest in doing his job or even conducting himself in a legal manner. I ask my fellow Ada County residents to call upon his resignation immediately. Thank you.

ChristinaLee Patterson, Eagle

Tax cut plan

The Idaho House just passed a bill lowering the state income tax rate. While it’s hard to argue with lower taxes, the growing population (especially in the Treasure Valley) makes funding infrastructure improvements and school expansions all the more important. I’d love to see an income tax structure that begins at a slightly higher rate (maybe 7.5% per year) for residents who are new to Idaho. This rate would drop down by a small amount (maybe .25%) for each year of residency until the taxpayer was at the rate that the rest of Idahoans pay. This sort of system would keep taxes low for native Idahoans and those who have called Idaho home for many years while making sure that new residents who are driving the need for expanded infrastructure are paying their fair share.

Colten Michael Elkin, Boise