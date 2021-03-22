Letters to the editor: Payette lands, tax cut, masks in the Legislature, abortion

Letters To Editor

Payette land solution

The Land Board is vetting applications for Payette Lake State Endowment Lands. Here is a win-win proposal: The Land Board purchases the Wilks Brothers’ McCall Red Ridge Ranch with endowment funds and immediately starts harvesting timber, leasing, etc., then reopens the area to outdoor enthusiasts. Meanwhile, they continue doing what they have always done in the Payette Lake area. Simultaneously, they create a “Payette Lake Land Trust” and begin accepting donations from conservationists who love and want to save Payette Lake for future generations.

All donations will receive a tax credit. As soon as the cost of the “ranch” is recouped (e.g. 30,000 Idahoans donate $2,000), we call it even. The Payette Lake Public Lands will have been purchased by Idahoans for Idahoans.

Final Phase: The Land Board entrusts the McCall area lands to the Payette Endowment Lands Alliance, Idaho Conservation League, Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, etc., or maintains it as “Endowed Public Lands.” The caveat — the land will be preserved in perpetuity. Give Idahoans a chance to “own” the land and actually “Preserve McCall.” Everyone wins, except Trident Holdings.

Jolene Heinze, McCall

Heartbeat abortion bill

My understanding of the “heartbeat” abortion bill is that if a couple decides that their personal (and I stress, personal) situation is compelling enough to get an abortion, the woman could be convicted, but not the man, even though he was a willing participant, accomplice if you will. In all other legal issues, an accomplice can also be convicted.

If these men were finally to be held just as responsible as the woman, the bill would not have been written. But, since men still feel they know all there is to know about a woman, her emotions, situation and mental state, they feel the need to impose their morality and judgment upon them. Talk about intimidation and lack of freedom.

No masks, personal freedoms, deaths happening, no problem. Someone’s personal and most private decisions, apparently cannot be allowed. When will the hypocrisy end? Enough is enough!

Martin Christenson, Eagle

Tax cut plan

Last year was an aberration in every possible way, but for Idaho there is a shining light: a surplus in tax collections. Before the legislature changes the tax tables because of one surplus year, can we consider waiting to see if this year results in a shortfall?

Before disbursing the funds back to taxpayers, can we address some of the issues that there hasn’t been money to rectify in past years? Every region of the state has infrastructure issues, and state parks that have been underfunded, and even historical museums and programs for youths that would benefit greatly from a one-time grant.

Legislators, you are in charge of maintaining our great state; do what any of us who maintain our own property would do with a windfall. As a taxpayer, I would rather give up my (projected) $78 refund for the benefit of upgraded campgrounds and parks to visit and repaired roads to travel on.

Wendy Paxton, Boise

Allow drunk driving?

“I would never tell my peers what to do with their lives,” House Speaker Scott Bedke said Friday. “We all could’ve been a little more careful.”

Speaker Bedke, I would ask you to consider another situation. If all those peers were drunk after a party and got up to drive home, would you not stand up and take their keys? Would you not stand up and call a cab? Would you not take a stand against putting people in danger? Because allowing the House to meet without masks or social distancing is spreading a deadly virus and is like allowing drunks to drive on the road.

The virus travels with the staff and members of the House and will spread throughout the community to innocent people who had no way to know they were going to be in the way, just like an innocent person driving on the road when a drunk driver swerves into their lane. They weren’t at the party, and they had no opportunity to speak up, but you do.

Isn’t your job to lead your peers to the understanding they have an obligation to others? Isn’t it your job, by definition, to speak up?

Lois A. Coffin, Boise