Letters to the editor: Recess, dam proposal, Bundy, relief money, homeless shelter

Letters To Editor

Legislature recess

I can’t believe our state legislature is shutting down for two weeks because so many of them are testing positive for the coronavirus. Didn’t any of them think of this happening when they voted to do away with mask requirement? How much is this costing us taxpayers?

Ronald Griep, Eagle

Ammon Bundy

As I departed from my compadre’s funeral tonight, the first story I heard on PBS covered the arrest of Ammon Bundy. I was struck by the irony.

The news was Ammon Bundy, a misplaced Idaho resident, whose only concern seems to be getting himself in the public eye and breaking laws.

I felt so sad that this grandstander should be a national face of my home state Idaho, even as my quiet, loving Christian friend was taken because others like Bundy are so selfish and callous.

Linda Wilson, San Antonio, Texas

Dam proposal

Rep. Mike Simpson’s Columbia River Basin Fund plan has great merit, as expressed by the Great Old Broads for Wilderness Lower Snake River Dams Advocacy Committee (March 15, Opinion).

There is an issue needing attention but has not yet been addressed to my knowledge. The sediments which have accumulated in the four reservoirs will not be stable if they are no longer under water. With the dams breached, the sediments would become major sources of contamination to the aquatic ecosystem of the Snake River if not protected from erosion. The Snake River and its tributaries would easily cut downward into the highly erodible sediments as they reestablish their gradients. Sheet, rill and gully erosion of these sediments also would add to the contaminating sediment load moving downstream. Therefore, there is a pressing need to stabilize the reservoir sediments by combined vegetative and structural measures to avoid major harm to the ecosystem on which salmon and steelhead depend.

Don Clarke, McCall

Pay it forward

With our COVID-19 stimulus checks arriving, many of us look forward to a feeling of relief that comes from being able to pay off some nagging bills, tend to past due rent, purchase quality food for the family, catch up on child support payments, and on and on. Others may not need the money to get by, but look forward to taking a post-COVID trip or trading in that old jalopy. Great ideas. We could all use some self-care after the year we’ve been through.

But, if you don’t have plans for the money, we’d like to challenge those fortunate enough not to need their COVID relief funds to consider sharing them with our community. Help those who have everyday life challenges by supporting our local Food Bank, the Women and Children’s Alliance, City of Good, Interfaith Sanctuary, Faces of Hope, your local church community, or any other not-for-profit that is true to your heart. Magnify the value of this money to Idaho’s recovery by donating all or part of your relief check to nonprofits serving those who are struggling most in these trying times.

Craig and Vanessa George Goulden, Boise

Shelter

I applaud Kerrie Weppner’s commitment to the “Housing First” approach in the Idaho Statesman letter to the editor “Interfaith Sanctuary Move” (3-14-21). However; at this point in time, it is unrealistic to think that this is possible in the near future. The current waiting list at CATCH for a public housing voucher has 265 families and 374 singles on it. The wait times are from two to four years. Until the city funds more affordable housing, it is incumbent on us to provide interim housing and supportive services to those in need. The proposed new location for Interfaith Sanctuary will have three separate buildings that will provide housing and supportive services. The medical units will have senior, respite, and hospice care and space for Terry Reilly. CATCH will have a satellite office to help find permanent housing for families. Until we can add hundreds of more affordable housing units in the city, the Interfaith Sanctuary expansion on State Street is the best solution at this time. My husband and I are in full support and will volunteer our time and financial resources to make it happen.

Cay Marquart, Boise