Letters to the editor: Early learning grant, big game, abortion, extremism

Early learning grant

As the owner of a pediatric therapy and counseling center, I want to emphasize how important the early years are for our children. It is ages birth–5 when children develop the social, emotional and cognitive skills that will be the foundation for all future learning. I see what happens when children miss out on these opportunities: starting out behind in school, staying behind, and the self-esteem issues and costly remediation, or counseling, that results from not having those critical interactions and experiences at a young age.

The Legislature’s failure to pass H226 and deny a $6 million grant, already awarded, to support early learning systems is disappointing. Our Legislature passed on an opportunity to make sure more of our children start out in life with a solid start. They passed on an opportunity to provide resources for parents to make sure they can be their child’s first and best teacher. I hope for the sake of the children and families of Idaho, the Legislature reconsiders approval.

Sondra McMindes, Boise

Big game

The Idaho Fish & Game Commission will approve its 2021-22 big game proposal on March 18 because to these political appointees it’s a done deal to maximize herds and eliminate predators. Hunters may now kill as many mountain lions as they want with electronic calls and dogs during a 10-month season. However, sportsmen’s groups, like the Eastern Idaho Hounddog Association, are calling foul on an agency that ignores its mission to “preserve, protect and perpetuate” all wildlife. In 2019, IDFG allowed 634 lions to be harvested under the false assumption that was 15-20% of the total population of lions, but it’s shooting in the dark without knowing the state’s total population. It says it wants to alleviate human and livestock conflicts (which are verifiably negligible), increase deer and elk harvests (the real cash cow) while actually throwing up a smoke screen to avoid public scrutiny/criticism. Idaho citizens, including many hunters, have done their homework and understand the vital role that native predators play in maintaining ecosystems and they’ve had enough. It’s time for the rest of us to demand transparency and science from those responsible for managing all wildlife in Idaho; that’s the real game.

Dick Jordan, Boise

Abortion ban

A “heartbeat” bill is an abortion ban. Period. Criminalizing abortion procedures “when a fetal heartbeat can be detected” is intentionally manipulative. The fetal pole activity detectable six weeks after gestation, or two weeks after the first missed period, is not a heartbeat. Senate Bill 1183 focuses on inaccurate science and misleading imagery to justify banning abortions before most people know that they are pregnant. This is an egregious violation against the reproductive rights of Idahoans.

Every Idahoan deserves the right to make important life decisions for themselves, not to have those rights stripped away by a legislature. This bill is taking away our options. President Pro Tem Chuck Winder and the senate floor, fight for all Idahoans and do not support Senate Bill 1183. We will continue to fight for your right to live life on your own terms. Please do the same for us.

Cameron Needham, Boise

Extreme party

I very much appreciate the opinion piece by Jim Jones and Ben Ysursa. Both of these gentlemen have the bona fides of long and excellent public service, and their counsel should be taken seriously by all concerned, especially the electorate.

I believe it is clear that our Imperial Legislature is failing our state in every aspect of governance. The majority party has become extreme, irrational and wrapped up in religious nationalism and the small but long Idaho Freedom Foundation tentacle of the “Koch-topus.”

The question now becomes, why do Idahoans continue to reelect these legislators? I should think that an electorate that believes in representative democracy and good governance should demand change or find representatives that will respect the people and our constitution.

Idahoans tend to be conservative, I get that. But conservatism shouldn’t mean authoritarianism or that some modicum of social concern is some sort of evil left wing conspiracy. Idaho shouldn’t be at the bottom of many of the metrics of a healthy and functional society. We really need to think critically and not fall for slogans and rhetoric that sound good on its face but cover for bad governance and poor outcomes for working Idaho families.

Tim Teater, Boise