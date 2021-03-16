Letters to the editor: Public art, social justice, Interfaith Sanctuary

Letters To Editor

Public art

If the Idaho Freedom Foundation really were about “freedom,” they’d withdraw their support of Idaho House Bill 311, which aims to dictate to cities and other taxing authorities procedures for allocating property tax money for public art projects. This bill would require tax districts (i.e., cities, counties, etc.) to obtain a two-thirds majority vote by elected officials for projects under $25,000. For projects at or above $25,000, approval by 60% of taxpayers in a special election would be required, thereby jeopardizing local public art programs.

As a Boise resident, I am happy to support public art through my property tax dollars. I trust my duly elected and appointed officials to choose public art projects and to spend those precious dollars transparently, carefully and deliberately through the current process, which already includes extensive community input.

Public art enhances and improves everyone’s daily lives. Why do some members of the Idaho State Legislature feel that they need to control this process? What are they afraid of? This isn’t about protecting freedom — just the opposite. It’s about power and control by the state over local decision making. We mustn’t let them succeed. Ask your Idaho lawmakers to oppose HB311.

Mary Donato, Boise

Social justice ideology

The Idaho Legislature recently cut $409,000 from Boise State University’s budget in fear of “social justice ideology.” They further asked other state universities to demonstrate that no money sourced from general education or student fees go to “support social justice ideology.”

Universities teach, at their core, a liberal arts curriculum. Liberal does not mean Democratic. It is a category that includes a variety of academic subjects. The goal is to empower students to think about a topic from multiple perspectives; to enable creativity and innovation.

For example, a student may take a sociology course and learn how religion improves emotional well-being, an economics class and examine the relationship between religion and economic growth, and a political science class and analyze laws as they relate to religious freedom. They may take an art class and look at religious iconography, a music class and study religious music, or a math class and learn about early religious influence on mathematical thinking.

This is how social justice is taught. It is not a single ideology, but an exploration of theories aimed to help students understand social phenomena and think for themselves. Thus, students become better thinkers and innovators and better leaders for our state.

Kristin Haltinner, Moscow

‘Fair and equal society’

According to Oxford Reference, the definition of social justice is, “the objective of creating a fair and equal society in which each individual matters, their rights are recognized and protected, and decisions are made in ways that are fair and honest.” Some members of the Idaho Legislature do not seem to understand the meaning of social justice. Some members of the Legislature are using their misplaced fear of what they call a “social justice agenda” as an excuse to 1) not accept a federal grant for early childhood education, 2) cut funding from Boise State University, and 3) defund Idaho Public Television.

What is there to fear?

Robin L. Finch, Boise

Interfaith Sanctuary move

Interfaith Sanctuary provides much-needed services.

The proposed move to the old Salvation Army building on State Street is a block south of my residence. I have lived here 30 years. I have many encounters with Boise’s homeless: as a business owner near Interfaith Sanctuary downtown, as an Interfaith Sanctuary volunteer and as a citizen at businesses and parks.

I attended the March 13 meeting with my neighbors and Interfaith Sanctuary. I listened to the presentation and viewed its impressive design for renovation.

I want to be kind and help those in need.

Most of my nearby neighbors and I are quite concerned about the impact of the shelter on our lives, both residential with families, some seniors and nearby businesses.

Interfaith Sanctuary cannot enforce a code of behavior on its service population outside of the shelter.

I can support Interfaith Sanctuary in my neighborhood sheltering single adults taking steps to move into housing. I will enthusiastically support sheltering families in crisis.

Substance abusers and mentally ill in crisis need to be sheltered in another location, by public agencies, such as city or state.

Brent Mathieu, Boise