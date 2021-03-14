Letters to the editor: Immigration, mask burning, Interfaith Sanctuary

Letters To Editor

Reform work visa program

Idaho has a long history of being a hardworking state that puts food on tables across the country. Besides potatoes, farmers in Idaho grow more hard white wheat than any other state, as well as huge portions of our supply of other fruits and vegetables, all parts of an industry worth more than $1 trillion nationally.

As a dairyman, I know the current H-2A visa program does little to help due to its narrow, seasonal definition of approved agriculture immigrant workers. Dairy is Idaho’s number one ag industry, representing $9.1 billion — one-third of the state’s agriculture economy. To staff that industry, 6,800 jobs are filled by immigrant workers. These workers help create 30,000-plus additional support jobs that depend on the 15 billion pounds of milk supplied by foreign dairy workers.

Senators Crapo and Risch should work to pass the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, previously passed by the U.S. House, to reform our work visa program and create a pathway to citizenship for the undocumented workers who are already contributing to our industry and economy.

Terry Jones, Emmett

Be honest about immigration

I was surprised and confused when I saw that several Republican legislators had introduced a bill allowing undocumented immigrants to get a drivers license even though hiring undocumented workers is a crime, and the Republican Party often focuses its campaign messages on the threat of illegal immigration. There seems to be no shame or legal jeopardy in hiring someone illegally, but instead scapegoating of those on the other end of the contract.

The dilemma of people leaving desperate conditions in their home countries to make a better life here is a real one. The Biden administration seems to be focusing on trying to improve conditions in the places people are fleeing, whereas the previous administration seemed to use cruelty as a deterrent. It looks like this will continue to be an ongoing challenge no matter what the approach.

The people supporting the drivers license legislation acknowledge that undocumented workers are not taking jobs away from Americans and that they are essential to their businesses. I would like them to be just as open and honest about the problem and not talk about Democrats destroying our country because of their immigration policy ideas. An honest policy debate would be better.

Nancy Basinger, Boise

Mask-burning spectacle

I saw on the national news video of adults and children burning masks in a barrel in the city of Boise. I guess these people feel they are making a statement. They are making a statement for the rest of the country I see. The statement is: “We don’t care about facts or our health or the health of others. We think we are fighting Big Government when we do this. We are actually showing how ignorant we are.” Apparently 550,000 deaths from COVID-19 in a year does not affect these people. What you are doing is shameful, but I am sure you don’t understand that.

Joel Harris, St. Louis, Missouri

Interfaith Sanctuary move

It’s not the “why” we should be asking Interfaith Sanctuary, it’s the “how” all citizens should be asking!

Why is easy. Homelessness is a problem of the human condition. We are all responsible to help make this a better world for our fellow citizens. Yes, shelter the homeless.

How will this be funded? Tax dollars? City/county/state/federal funding? Private citizens? Financial stability of Interfaith? Results of their 2019-20 financial audits? What is the projected budget for maintaining this project?

How will Interfaith be managed? What is the strategic plan? Where/who are the partners? What stake do they have in this venture, financial gain? Are there memorandums of agreement between potential partners? What is the expertise of service providers? How will Interfaith assure the safety/security of staff, volunteers, homeless and citizens?

How is this a long-term solution? Is it really the right solution to the homeless issue of Boise? What are Interfaith’s historical long-term outcomes? What is Interfaith’s measure of success?

How does Interfaith gain public trust? What is Interfaith’s vision, action plan? Who is responsible for implementing that plan? What are Interfaith’s ethical principles by which they abide? Who is Interfaith accountable to?

Deborah Frank, Boise